Explainer: What's at stake in Turkey's landmark elections?

(Reuters) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will face his toughest political challenge yet when the nation votes this month, with the opposition sensing its best chance yet of ending his two decades in power and reversing his policies. The presidential and parliamentary votes, set for May 14 with a possible May 28 run-off, will decide not only who leads Turkey but also how it is governed, where its economy is headed, and the shape of its foreign policy.