Explainer: What's at stake in Turkey's landmark elections?

(Reuters) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will face his toughest political challenge yet when the nation votes this month, with the opposition sensing its best chance yet of ending his two decades in power and reversing his policies. The presidential and parliamentary votes, set for May 14 with a possible May 28 run-off, will decide not only who leads Turkey but also how it is governed, where its economy is headed, and the shape of its foreign policy.
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Qin, in a meeting in Beijing with U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns, stressed in particular that the United States must correct its handling of the Taiwan issue and stop the hollowing out of the "one China" principle.
The relationship between the world's two biggest economies sank to a low last year when then speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi paid an official visit to democratically governed Taiwan, angering China, which claims the island as its territory.
In response, Beijing severed formal communications channels with the United States including one between their militaries.
The tension between the two superpowers eased in November when U.S. and Chinese leaders, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, met at a G20 summit in Indonesia and pledged more frequent dialogue.
"A series of erroneous words and deeds by the United States since then have undermined the hard-won positive momentum of Sino-U.S. relations," Qin told Burns, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The agenda of dialogue and cooperation agreed by the two sides has been disrupted, and the relationship between the two countries has once again encountered cold ice."
Tensions flared in February when a Chinese high-altitude balloon appeared in U.S. airspace and in response U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled a visit to Beijing.
Last week, Blinken appeared to offer hope of a visit, telling the Washington Post that it was important to re-establish regular lines of communication at all levels.
Also last week, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said China had invited him to visit "in the near term" for talks on averting a global climate crisis, offering hope of resetting one of the world's most important state-to-state relationships.
"Sino-U.S. relations are of great significance not only to China and the United States, but also to the world," Qin said.
"The top priority is to stabilise Sino-U.S. relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent any accidents between China and the United States."
(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
CONTINUE READING Show less
Man who ran car into a crowd was yelling about an 'invasion': witness says
May 07, 2023
The Washington Post reported Sunday that the man who allegedly rammed his 2007 Range Rover into a crowd of people waiting at a bus stop had been taunting them moments before.
Videos of the incident show the car speeding through the red light, jumping the curb and mowing down numerous people.
"The death toll climbed by one Sunday after a victim succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, Mayor Trey Mendez said Sunday evening in a statement," the report cited.
“We have had one more casualty as one of the injured tragically passed away from their injuries at the hospital,” Mendez said. “The total lives lost is currently eight, and several more remain critical.”
At the most recent count, there were 14 injured.
The report cited Luis Herrera, who was among those hit by the SUV. He observed that "the driver was taunting people standing at the bus stop, driving past them and yelling insults."
Herrera suffered a broken arm and was released from the hospital on Sunday.
“He crossed the street and he hit the gas and he drove by my legs, and hurt my arm,” Herrera explained. “The others, he killed almost all of them.”
He told the Post that the driver was yelling: “You’re invading my property!”
It's the same language that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) used about immigrants crossing the border into Texas for at least four years.
Some of those hit were Venezuelan migrants fleeing an authoritarian regime with economic upheaval.
The driver attempted to run away, witnesses reported, but people managed to stop him from leaving the scene. Some said that they thought he was driving under the influence. The incident happened at 8:30 a.m.
CONTINUE READING Show less
After Allen shooting, Texas Republican leaders downplay guns, focus on mental health
May 07, 2023
"After Allen shooting, Texas Republican leaders downplay guns, focus on mental health" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
After a mass shooting on Saturday at an Allen outlet mall ended with eight people dead, Texas Republicans are doubling down on their resistance to gun control legislation.
A gunman used an AR-15-style weapon to open fire on shoppers on Saturday afternoon, killing eight people and injuring at least seven others in the suburb 25 miles north of Dallas. The massacre ended when a police officer, already at the scene, killed the gunman.
The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. Investigators have been searching a nearby motel at which the suspect had been staying and a home in the Dallas area connected to the suspect. The city of Allen said Sunday that the Texas Department of Public Safety would lead the investigation into the shooting going forward.
In an interview Sunday, Fox News presented Gov. Greg Abbott with a poll that showed Americans overwhelmingly favored background checks and raising the minimum age to buy firearms. But the governor shunned gun safety options in Texas and instead pointed to the need to increase mental health funding.
[In overnight testimony, Uvalde victims’ family members call on Texas lawmakers to raise age to buy semi-automatic guns]
“We are working to address that anger and violence by going to its root cause, which is addressing the mental health problems behind it,” Abbott said. “People want a quick solution. The long-term solution here is to address the mental health issue.”
There has been no public indication from investigators that mental illness played a role in the shooting Saturday, but WFAA reported, citing unnamed sources, that the gunman was removed from the U.S. Army "due to mental health concerns." Abbott attended a vigil at Cottonwood Creek Church Allen on Sunday.
U.S. Rep. Keith Self, a Republican who represents Allen, also emphasized mental health as a solution to gun violence. In an interview with CNN, Self said “many of these situations are based on” the closures of mental health institutions.
Republican leaders in Texas and across the nation often focus on mental illness after mass shootings. But mental health experts argue this lets lawmakers avoid talking about other issues related to gun violence and further stigmatizes people with mental health issues.
The shooting in Allen comes as Texas lawmakers face fresh calls for gun safety legislation. But efforts to restrict access to firearms have been elusive this legislative session. A measure to raise the age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle in the state from 18 to 21 — backed by families of the Uvalde school shooting victims — appears likely to miss a deadline to pass out of a House committee on Monday.
At an intersection near the mall on Sunday, a man carried a sign with a depiction of an AR-style rifle that read, “Well-regulated militia murders 8 people in Allen.” Shoppers who had been trapped at the mall the previous day waited outside to retrieve cars that remained in the parking lot as the law enforcement investigation continued.
As Texas Republicans invoke mental illness after the Allen shooting, lawmakers on the other side of the aisle home in on the weapon the gunman used.
The Texas Democratic Party called on the state Legislature to pass gun safety legislation — such as background checks with no private sale loopholes and raising the minimum age to 21 to purchase firearms — before the Legislature adjourns at the end of this month.
“We support the Second Amendment,” the statement said. “We also believe that the best way to uphold Texas’ strong heritage of responsible gun ownership for self defense, hunting, and recreation is to make sure we’re keeping firearms out of the hands of criminals and others deemed dangerous to themselves and others."
A little after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a gunman stepped out of a gray car outside Allen Premium Outlets and began shooting at shoppers on the sidewalk. Of the seven injured, three were still in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to Medical City Healthcare. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims but have asked witnesses or those with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI and to share photos or video of the incident at fbi.gov/allenmallshooting.
The gunman was wearing tactical gear and used an AR-15-style assault weapon to carry out the shooting, President Joe Biden confirmed in a statement Sunday.
An AR-15-style weapon was used in 2022 when an 18-year-old gunned down 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Police responding to the Uvalde school shooting said they feared the weapon, which is designed to be used in combat.
That type of rifle was also used when a 36-year-old gunman went on a shooting rampage in the Midland-Odessa area in 2019, and when a 26-year-old gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in 2017.
At the federal level, Biden called for universal background checks and safe storage of firearms. If Congress sent a bill with such measures to his desk, he said Sunday, he would “sign it immediately.” The president also ordered flags across the country to be flown at half-staff through May 11 to honor the victims of the shooting.
For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/05/07/allen-shooting-guns-mental-health/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}