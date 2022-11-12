Turkey seeks Ukraine peace talks despite Western actions, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish media cited President Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Saturday, as he accused the United States and other Western countries of provoking Moscow. State broadcaster TRT and other media quoted Erdogan as saying: "The West, and especially the U.S., is attacking Russia seemingly endlessly," without elaborating on what he meant. "Of course, Russia is displaying great resistance in the face of all this," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan. Western countries have armed ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
What we know and don’t know about Maricopa County’s Election Day ballot debacle
November 12, 2022
Maricopa County saw widespread problems tabulating ballots on Election Day on Tuesday, and answers are still emerging about what happened.
All voters were still able to cast ballots, but many were rightfully concerned because they couldn’t see their ballots counted on site, and many questions remain about the problem.
Here’s what Votebeat knows so far, and what questions remain.
Vote-counting machines were unable to count ballots at about 30 percent of Maricopa County vote centers on Election Day, causing concerns for voters and some long lines.
The county’s in-person voters get their paper ballots printed on demand. The problem had something to do with the way the ballots were printing, not with the vote-counting machines. The toner on the ballots was not dark enough for the vote-counting machines to read the ballot properly.
By early afternoon, Maricopa County officials had figured out a fix: Changing a setting on the printer so that the toner printed darker.
We will never know exactly how many, but it was at least 17,000 voters.
We know this because voters who were having trouble getting the machines to read their ballots were told to instead put them into a slot in a secure box, labeled “door 3,” to be taken back to the county’s election center and counted later.
Additional voters could have decided not to do that, instead choosing to properly discard their ballot, known as a “spoiled ballot,” check out at that location, and go to another location to cast their ballot
Shortly after polls opened at 6 a.m., county officials started seeing problems at individual vote centers.
Gilbertson said the county dispatched technicians as reports came in. “As the morning progressed, more poll workers began reporting similar issues,” she said.
By around 7 a.m., the county was seeing enough widespread problems to call on backup. Technicians from Runbeck Elections Services, which manufactures ballot printers and provided the county at least some of its printers, were dispersed to vote centers to help the county’s technical staff figure out the cause, according to Runbeck CEO Jeff Ellington.
Around 8 a.m., County Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates tweeted out tips for voters, giving them the options above. By 8:30 a.m., county officials knew of problems at “a bit more than” 10% of the 223 voting locations, according to a text message a county spokesperson sent Votebeat at the time.
Shortly before 9 a.m., they knew of issues at about 20% of vote centers, which they announced at an impromptu news conference at the central elections center. At the time, Gates said that they had “been able to remedy it at some centers.”
He also said that the county did not know what was causing the glitch. Runbeck’s Ellington told Votebeat that the company’s technicians “thought they knew the problem early, but needed to do appropriate testing and confirmation before rolling out the solution.
Once the solution was agreed to, the county and Runbeck sent a team out to change the printer setting in all locations. Because the county is so large, it took time to get to all the sites that needed the fix, Ellington said.
Gates said at a news conference that the county had figured out the fix by 1 p.m. on Election Day. By 4 p.m., the problem had been solved at most of the 70 affected locations. By the time polls closed, county officials said they thought the solution was in place at all or nearly all locations.
There are two ways those ballots could be counted at the central elections center. The county’s election director was confident they could be counted by vote-counting machines there, because those machines use different technology to count the ballots.
If the machines rejected the ballots there, though, the ballot would need to be duplicated by hand. A bipartisan team transfers the voters to a new ballot, which is then sent through the machines. The original ballot is not counted, but the county keeps it to have a record of the original vote.
At a 4 p.m. news conference Thursday afternoon, Gates said that they had started running the 17,000 ballots through the vote-counting machines and they were “running through well.”
“The results so far have been very positive on those,” Gates said, adding that the county would have more to share on that later.
The county had two or three ballot printers at each location. The larger locations had three.
The county used two brands of printers, Lexmark and Oki, according to the county’s 2022 Elections Plan.
The Oki printers are much smaller, mass-market printers. They were the ones that needed the settings changed, Megan Gilbertson, spokesperson for the election department, told Votebeat on Friday. The county has been using those printers only since 2020, according to the elections plan, when it “proved to be a very reliable BOD printer.”
The Lexmark printers were used at larger locations and sites open during early voting, since that requires “the use of a larger more robust ballot on demand printers,” according to the plan. “This printer excels at producing high quality ballots, envelopes and receipts in as little as 5.5 seconds per print item.”
The county contracted with Runbeck to purchase both brands, Gilbertson told Votebeat on Friday. “Both printers were purchased in consultation with Runbeck, including the software, firmware and retrofitting to turn commercial off-the-shelf printers into ballot-on-demand printers,” Gilbertson said.
Votebeat requested the county’s contract for the printers on Thursday and that request is still pending.
Gilbertson said that the county used many fewerprinters during the primary, when turnout is lower than during the general election. Gilbertson said both brands of printers were used during the primary.
Votebeat asked how many Oki printers the county used during the primary and is awaiting an answer.
The printer setting “media weight” tells the printer the thickness of the paper being inserted. The county must select this setting three times, once for the ballot, once for the receipt showing a ballot was printed, and once for the ballot envelope. For the ballot, the county set the weight to “heavy, as recommended,” and for the receipt and the ballot envelope, the county set the weight to “a lighter setting, as recommended,” Gilbertson said.
The fix set all three paper types to “heavy,” she said. It’s unclear why the settings for receipts and envelopes could have affected the print quality of ballots.
This setting has been set the same since the county started using the printers in 2020. But the paper weight changed between 2020 to 2022, from 80 lb to 100 lb.
The county “prepares the printers according to Runbeck’s recommendation and with the support of our vendor,” Gilbertson told Votebeat.
That’s what we still don’t fully understand.
For the primary election, we do know that the county used fewer printers. County officials have not yet responded to Votebeat’s question about how many Oki printers were used in the primary but has said that some were used.
Machines at a small number of locations saw problems, but the cause was thought to be the types of pens voters were using.
It’s also unclear how many Oki printers were used during early voting. The election plan says that sites open during early voting require the use of the Lexmark printers, which it says are “larger more robust ballot on demand printers.”
The county may not have spotted the problem during early voting because it does not count ballots on site at vote centers during early voting. Ballots are brought to the central elections center to be counted. And those machines are not having problems reading the 17,000 ballots so far, according to county officials.
The county tests the printers before the election begins, along with when they get to a vote center. During what’s called a logic and accuracy test of vote-counting machines, the county uses mail-in ballots that Runbeck prints as well as ballots printed from the county’s printers.
Also, the county does a stress test on the printers. “During the stress test, we print hundreds of test ballots in quick succession and run them through our precinct-based tabulators,” Gilbertson said.
It’s not clear why this did not catch the problem.
The Board of Supervisors is in charge of all in-person voting, including in-person voting that happens early and on Election Day. This includes hiring poll workers, training poll workers, testing printers and machines, setting up polling places, and seeing that the voting runs smoothly.
County officials have said that they will be investigating the debacle further after the election. Gates has repeatedly apologized to voters, saying that this cannot happen again.
“We are going to do a deep dive on this,” he said. “We will do what needs to be done.”
He’s also defended county workers, saying there is “no perfect election,” and that there was no fraud or malfeasance involved.
Jen Fifield is a reporter for Votebeat based in Arizona. Contact Jen at jfifield@votebeat.org.
Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Our next struggle: DeSantis inheriting Trump’s fascist mantle
November 12, 2022
The elections appear to be a mixed bag, with young people and women, in particular, rejecting the rightwing Supreme Court Dobbs abortion decision. The early youth vote in Wisconsin, for example was 360% higher than in 2018 according to Ben Wikler, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.
It’s a good start toward returning sanity to our nation, although even in Wisconsin that state’s House, Senate, and delegation to the US House of Representatives all remain in Republican hands because of massive gerrymandering.
And Donald Trump says he’s going to make a “major announcement” next week. If Republicans seize control of the House — as it appears they will do when all the election results are in — the January 6th Committee will be shut down and with it much of our nation’s ability to publicly hold Trump accountable for his crimes in office.
This may be the political end for Donald Trump — although that proclamation has been made prematurely many times before — but if Trump collapses because so many of his candidates failed yesterday, Ron DeSantis is now in the strongest position ever to inherit Trump’s fascist mantle.
And make no mistake about it: DeSantis has been a careful student of Donald Trump’s successes and imitates him right down to wearing similar suits and using identical hand gestures and rhetorical flourishes.
Because of our flirtation with Trumpism, we now have two systems of government in a duel with each other in America today: Trump/DeSantis fascism and democracy.
In those mostly-Blue states whose leadership believe in democracy, a primary goal of government is to make it as easy to vote as possible for the largest number of citizens.
In those mostly-Red states whose leadership believe in Donald Trump‘s American version of fascism, the goal is to prevent as many people as possible from voting, reserving that right exclusively to a specific in-group.
Democracy holds that the will of the people — as expressed through free and fair elections with the widest possible participation — should determine how a nation is governed and who does the governing.
Fascism holds that the will of the people — as expressed by a single powerful leader and his local subordinates — should determine how a nation is governed and who does the governing.
This is why Tennessee law prevents 21 percent of all Black people in that state from voting.
It’s why DeSantis created a new “election police” force and then paraded 15 Black Florida voters before the cameras in shackles, successfully driving down the Black vote and guaranteeing his own reelection.
It’s why Brian Kemp put a new law into place that reduced the mail-in vote in Georgia this year by more than a million people over 2020.
It’s why yesterday it took the threat of a lawsuit to stop white poll workers in Beaumont, Texas from turning away Black voters and, when a few got through, looming over them to watch them fill out their ballots.
Those Republican politicians who’ve embraced fascism as their governing philosophy understand that fascist followers don’t really care about policy. Instead, it’s about which group has power and which group is powerless.
Republicans want to ban abortion, gut Social Security, and give another trillion-dollar tax cut to billionaires, all while killing the right to unionization and quality public schools? Fine with GOP voters; they’re really not noticing policy.
And they’re not noticing because they’re not interested in policy: that’s secondary in the fascist follower’s mind. First and foremost, in every case, is The Leader and their relationship to him.
And America’s fascist followers aren’t going anywhere: if Trump stumbles, they’ll simply attach themselves to the next fascist leader, who appears at this moment to be Ron DeSantis.
Fascist followers, sometimes referred to as authoritarian followers, want a strong leader to whom they can surrender all those messy details of governance and statecraft. They reinvent their personal identities around their fealty to The Leader. They literally love The Leader.
The Leader regularly demonstrates his power and authority by displays of brutality. As Adam Serwer wrote four years ago for The Atlantic, “The Cruelty is the Point.” Followers swoon at The Leader’s displays of arrogance, mercilessness, and his defiance of society’s norms.
Like Christ, The Leader in a fascist government is worshiped as all-knowing, all-seeing, and all-powerful. The Leader is to be respected and feared, like a god. The Leader can do no wrong, even when his crimes and mistakes are laid bare.
The Leader is the state, and the state is The Leader. Everything else is subordinate. All policy comes from The Leader who is the state; without his approval there is no policy, no deviation from doctrine, no “unusual” religion possible. Without loyalty and subservience to The Leader, no resident can be a true citizen of the state.
This is what Mussolini meant when he said:
“Everything in the State, nothing outside the State, nothing against the State.”
In his 1932 thesis The Doctrine of Fascism, Mussolini laid it out. While the language is a bit archaic, you’ll see Trump and DeSantis’ version of Trumpism echoing in every sentence:
“In politics Fascism aims at realism; … [it] accepts the individual only in so far as his interests coincide with those of the State, which stands for the conscience and the universal will of man as a historic entity….
“Liberalism denied the State in the name of the individual; Fascism reasserts the rights of the State as expressing the real essence of the individual. And if liberty is to be the attribute of living men and not of abstract dummies invented by individualistic liberalism, then Fascism stands for liberty, and for the only liberty worth having, the liberty of the State and of the individual within the State.
“The Fascist conception of the State is all embracing; outside of it no human or spiritual values can exist, much less have value.”
In democracy, the people choose their leaders; in fascism, The Leader chooses his people. To avoid revolts or uprisings, “his people” are always members of the largest racial and religious grouping. In America, as in Germany in 1933, that’s white Christians.
As Robert Kagan wrote about Trump just months before he won the Electoral College in 2016:
“His public discourse consists of attacking or ridiculing a wide range of ‘others’—Muslims, Hispanics, women, Chinese, Mexicans, Europeans, Arabs, immigrants, refugees—whom he depicts either as threats or as objects of derision. His program, such as it is, consists chiefly of promises to get tough with foreigners and people of nonwhite complexion. He will deport them, bar them, get them to knuckle under, make them pay up or make them shut up.”
The Leader uses his power and position to constantly reassure his People, his fascist followers — all of the same race and religion — that they truly are the ones chosen by their god, by history, by destiny.
The Leader reinforces their sense of unity and purpose with a daily (literally) dose of outrage. A new enemy is discovered. Perversion is at work. Evildoers are indoctrinating the children of The People. The family, home, and faith are facing an existential threat.
Only The Leader can protect The People from those threats, those degenerates, the depravity they are using to corrupt the state and its only true citizens. Every conflict is portrayed as a struggle, as good-against-evil, as a gladiatorial contest.
Jason Stanley noted:
“The key thing is that fascist politics is about identifying enemies, appealing to the in-group (usually the majority group), and smashing truth and replacing it with power.”
And The Leader will never, ever compromise. It’s unthinkable. Compromise reveals weakness, and The Leader is never, ever weak.
As a result, normal democratic governance becomes impossible. The Leader’s party acts in total lockstep with The Leader; all who fail to do so are banished. The rule of law is ignored.
Even small things, like violating the Hatch Act law by using federal buildings for campaign events, or illegally putting cronies into positions like Chad Wolf’s “acting” job at the head of the Department of Homeland Security, are considered mere inconveniences to be flicked away like gnats.
Ivanka Trump reveled, in fact, in defying the law to promote products from the White House. As did her husband in setting up his $2 billion payday with Saudi Arabia while working for our government. Fascism, after all, is all about power, and nothing shows power better than laughing at laws and getting away with it.
It’s a short step from violating these dozens of “small” laws to attempting to smash the existing government altogether to replace it with The Leader’s fascist state. It took Trump a mere four years to get from the first to the last.
And now he’s saying that if he becomes president again, he’ll be imprisoning reporters, politicians, and putting “a bullet” into the heads of drug dealers “within two hours” and then sending that bullet to their families.
At the moment, our nation itself — the federal government — is not yet fascist, although it would be today if Trump had succeeded in murdering Vice President Mike Pence and thus throwing the 2020 election to his followers in the House of Representatives.
But fascism is on the march in state after state.
These fascist state leaders revel in their grandiosity. They manipulate the lives of powerless people for sport, putting children in cages and sending refugees to Martha’s Vineyard. They arrest innocent people as grand theater. They defy the courts and impose illegal election maps on their people.
They strut (or wheel) and preen before the cameras and live for opportunities to defy social and political norms, something they call “owning the libs.” Their goal isn’t democracy or consensus or even the greatest good for their people: it’s the singular accumulation and exercise of raw power on behalf of their racial and religious in-group.
And their People love them for it. They are the miniature versions of The Leader himself. They bask in his glow and amplify his power, to the delight of his followers.
Looking at history, it appears that the only way fascism is cut out of a nation’s body politic is by crushing defeat. Hitler and Mussolini at the end of WWII. Pinochet wiped out at the polls and then dragged before the Court in Spain.
The Leader must be exposed as a fraud, as weak, as a sniveling coward. His crimes to promote fascism must be revealed, particularly including the damage they inflicted on his very own people. He must be torn down from his self-exalted platform and thrown into political purgatory.
Sometimes it comes about by popular uprising at the ballot box. Sometimes by the media exposing his weaknesses. Sometimes by law enforcement revealing his crimes and punishing him for them.
This is the only way to rid a nation of fascism once it’s taken deep root, as it has here in the United States.
Mussolini’s own lieutenants threw him to the wolves, leading to his desperate (and unsuccessful) attempt to flee Italy with his mistress. Hitler’s generals refused his orders to destroy Germany for its failure to win the war. Pinochet thought he could ace another election, maintaining the façade of democracy in Chile, but miscalculated the furor of the people.
As Democrats work to expand the number of people who can vote — regardless of party affiliation, ethnicity, race, or the rural/urban divide — Republicans are doing everything they can to make elections irrelevant, both through voter suppression and extreme gerrymandering.
Far worse, the GOP continues to function as if it were seized by members of an extremist, neofascist, religious cult. Even if they abandon Trump and moved to DeSantis, the message will be the same. He is The Leader.
I can’t predict what the Justice Department or other law enforcement agencies — from the New York Attorney General to the Fulton County District Attorney — will do about Donald Trump‘s many crimes.
And with all the billionaire money circulating in our politics since the Supreme Court legalized political bribery in 2010, it’s hard to know exactly how elections will turn out over the next few years.
Ron DeSantis, for example, is lining up right-wing billionaires to support his claim to the presidency in 2024 as you read these words.
But the one thing I know for sure is that history tells us a nation that fails to excise fascism before it seizes full control is doomed to a generation of chaos and pain.
And those nations that have soundly rejected fascism and purged their ranks of fascist collaborators — as did most of the nations of Europe after WWII — can look forward to generations of peace and prosperity.
CONTINUE READING Show less
'That never happened': Anonymous Trump officials say his claim about saving DeSantis in 2018 is BS
November 12, 2022
The National Review is out with new reporting challenging a Truth Social post by Donald Trump in which he claims to have saved the campaigns of Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott in Florida’s 2018 election.
Citing anonymous sources – “top Department of Justice officials and a former prosecutor” under Trump – the Review called out as “fake news” the post by Trump in which he said made unfounded allegations that the election was being stolen in Broward County.
Here’s part of the report:
Trump claimed that “when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen …”
“But that is not true, the according to the officials who spoke with National Review. The prosecutor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that while it was true that there were voting irregularities and a slow ballot-counting process in Broward County, what Trump claimed “did not happen. That never happened.”
And there was this claim from a DOJ official, also cited anonymously:
“The Department of Justice, the FBI, wouldn’t do it because the president called up,” the official said. “If there were people down there, law enforcement people, or the U.S. Attorney or something said, ‘Hey, there seems to be a problem here, they might look into it. But the idea that the president calls them in is just bulls***.”
The National Review cited tweets from two other sources:
“Sarah Isgur, a former DOJ spokeswoman who served during the Trump administration, tweeted Friday that it, “Never happened.”
Jared Moskowitz, who was a Democratic state representative in Broward County in 2018, also said Trump’s claim was bogus. “It’s an absolute lie,” he tweeted Friday. “I was there. All sides had attorneys there. Multiple court appearances. The recount completed. Dems lost.”
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Black-pilled on elections, some on the far right move from 'Stop the Steal' to violent rejection of democracy
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}