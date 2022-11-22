Turkey vows more retaliation after 2 killed in cross-border Kurdish strikes

By Daren Butler and Suleiman Al-Khalidi ISTANBUL/AMMAN (Reuters) - Turkey said a Kurdish militia killed two people in mortar attacks from northern Syria on Monday, in an escalation of cross-border retaliation following Turkish air operations at the weekend and a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul a week ago. Turkey's armed forces said it was responding, and a senior security official told Reuters that Turkish jets had again started hitting targets in northern Syria. In the latest in a series of tit-for-tat attacks, several mortar shells hit a border district in Turkey's Gaziantep province, leaving...
'Hostage situation': GOP insiders fear Trump third party run if he loses primary
November 22, 2022
Former President Donald Trump is still the frontrunner to be the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee -- but what would happen if he were defeated.
Republican insiders who spoke with Semafor say they can't rule out the possibility that Trump would completely sabotage the party by launching an independent candidacy, with former RNC official Michael Short likening it to a "hostage situation."
The publication notes that Trump teased potentially running as a third-party candidate in 2016, which he boasted gave him "leverage" over the party as a whole.
One former Trump administration official also tells Semafor that while the former president at the moment isn't pondering an independent run, it is definitely not an outlandish scenario.
"Trump was so successful in part because he ran against the elite and out of touch political establishment on both sides, so I’d say it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility," they explained.
So far, Trump is the only Republican to announce a 2024 bid for the presidency, although there is speculation that former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley could also jump into the race.
Club Q shooting victims identified as red flag law questions linger
November 22, 2022
Colorado Springs police on Monday released the names of the five people killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ-friendly nightclub.
“Too often, society loses track of the victims of these sad and tragic events in all the talk about the suspect,” said Chief Adrian Vasquez of the Colorado Springs Police Department in a Monday afternoon press conference.
Patrons at Club Q in East Colorado Springs were attending a drag performance shortly before midnight on Saturday when authorities say a man entered the club and began firing a rifle. Five people were killed, while 17 others suffered gunshot wounds and one person suffered an injury that was not gun-related, according to updated information released Monday.
The five deceased victims identified Monday were:Kelly LovingDaniel AstonDerrick RumpAshley PaughRaymond Green Vance
Vasquez also identified Thomas James and Richard Fierro as the two individuals inside Club Q whose “heroic actions” stopped the shooter and potentially prevented further harm.
In an interview with the New York Times, Fierro, an Army veteran, said he was attending Saturday’s drag show with his wife and daughter, who were both injured in the shooting. He described going “into combat mode” when the shooting started, racing across the room to tackle and beat the shooter.
Online court records on Monday showed the 22-year-old male suspect in the shooting was arrested on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder and five hate-crime charges, but he has not been formally charged and law enforcement officials said Monday that possible motives remain under investigation. He remains hospitalized with his injuries.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said that an arrest warrant and probable cause affidavit in the case will be unsealed in the coming days. The suspect will make his first appearance in court when he has been medically cleared, after which prosecutors will decide on formal charges.
“It’s important that if we have enough evidence to support bias-motivated charges, to charge that,” Allen said, referring to offenses under Colorado’s hate-crime statute. “If there’s enough evidence to support that in this case, when we get to the formal filing charges we will absolutely be including those charges.”
Red flag law questions
Officials also responded to growing questions about the suspect’s history with law enforcement and whether Colorado’s “red flag” gun law could have been used to prevent the shooting. The law allows law enforcement agencies or third parties to ask courts to issue an extreme risk protection order against an individual who may pose a threat to themselves or others, allowing their firearms to be temporarily seized.
The suspect in the Club Q shooting was arrested last year on kidnapping and menacing charges in connection with threats he allegedly made involving guns and homemade explosives, but charges were later dropped.
Allen said during Monday’s press conference that he was limited in discussing the case by Colorado’s “very restrictive sealing laws,” including a 2019 change that requires cases to be sealed if they are dismissed for any reason. But prosecutors could file a motion to unseal the prior case as part of court proceedings in the shooting case, he said.
An AP analysis found earlier this year that Colorado law enforcement agencies, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in particular, have used the law at a far lower rate than many other jurisdictions with similar laws nationwide. In advance of the passage of the state’s red flag law in 2019, county commissioners passed a resolution declaring El Paso a “Second Amendment preservation county” and vowing not to comply with the law.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, a Republican, cautioned against drawing conclusions about the 2021 incident and the applicability of the red flag law, but he affirmed his support for its use.
“My view of the red flag law is that it was passed by the Legislature, it’s the law in Colorado, and law enforcement agencies in the appropriate circumstances should take advantage of it,” Suthers said. “That’s my view of it. I don’t run a law enforcement agency, but that would be my advice.”
Colorado Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Colorado Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Quentin Young for questions: info@coloradonewsline.com. Follow Colorado Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.
‘Come on!’ Morning Joe mocks 'clown' Mike Pompeo for attacking teachers ahead of 2024 run
November 22, 2022
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked Mike Pompeo for attacking educators as he dips his toes into the 2024 presidential campaign.
The former secretary of state claimed Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, was the "most dangerous person in the world" for supposedly spreading "filth" and "crap" in American schools, and the "Morning Joe" host called him out as a "clown."
"Come on!" Scarborough said. "Oh my God. Is this another Harvard boy? Didn't he go to Harvard Law School?"
"I tell you, some of these Ivy League boys, it's like, what filth did they teach them up there?" Scarborough added. "It's just not even serious. If you got problems with a teachers union, okay. He went to Harvard Law, another Harvard boy. What do they teach those people in those Ivy schools? It's really just what an embarrassment, and how many people that graduated from West Point, great Americans, proud Americans, noble Americans, who actually believe what Gen. [Douglas] McArthur said last time he went to West Point, talking about duty, honor and country, flinch, flinch when Mike Pompeo turns public office into a clown show, he's saying that Randi Weingarten is more dangerous than Vladimir Putin? You know, sometimes it's just too much."
Watch the video below or at this link.
