Turkish vice president assumes Istanbul bombing a 'terrorist attack'
Police officers arrive at the scene after an explosion at busy pedestrian Istiklal Avenue, left at least six people killed and 81 wounded. Abed Alrahman Alkahlout/Quds Net News via ZUMA Press/dpa
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said he assumed Sunday's deadly explosion on a major Istanbul pedestrian avenue was a "terrorist attack."

A suspect detonated a bomb, he said, without giving further details as to who was behind the attack.

Oktay put the number of people injured in the afternoon bombing on the busy Istiklal shopping street at 81. Earlier, officials had put the number at 53.

He said the number of fatalities continued to stand at six.

