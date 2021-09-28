‘Turn yourself in’: Gabby Petito’s family, attorney urge Brian Laundrie to surrender as FBI manhunt continues
A photo of Gabby Petito, included in a Facebook post about her disappearance by the North Port Police Department in Florida. - North Port Police Department/TNS/TNS

NEW YORK — Gabby Petito’s family and their attorney urged her missing fiancé Tuesday to surrender to authorities and end a massive manhunt that has drawn nationwide attention following the woman’s mysterious death this summer. Attorney Richard Stafford also told reporters at a Long Island news conference that Petito’s parents do not expect the family of Brian Laundrie to cooperate with the investigation. Laundrie, who was on a cross-country trip with Petito when she disappeared, is considered a “person of interest” in her homicide. “The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They’re sure not go...