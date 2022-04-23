Twitter bans ‘misleading’ ads on climate change

The Twitter icon on a cellphone. - TNS/TNS
Twitter users who do not believe in climate change will no longer be able to advertise such beliefs on the social media platform. Under the new policy — announced on Friday, which was also Earth Day — “misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change” will be prohibited along side other types of banned content, which include campaigns that contain violence, profanity or personal attacks. “We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the clim...