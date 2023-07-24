Twitter launches ‘X’ rebrand, replaces bird logo
Alain Jocard/AFP/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS

Elon Musk has officially said “Bye Bye Birdie” and rebranded Twitter as X. Musk, 52, teased the rebrand on Sunday, announcing that his company would “bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.” The multibillionaire owner promised a new logo as early as Monday and followed through right around midnight, with a stylized letter ‘X’ replacing the blue bird that users had seen since 2007. The new logo was also projected on Twitter’s headquarters overnight. Musk had mentioned a potential rebrand since shortly after he took control of the company in October 2022. He tweeted then th...