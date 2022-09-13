Twitter shareholders vote in favor of Elon Musk's $44 billion offer

(Reuters) -Twitter Inc's shareholders approved a $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk on Tuesday, handing over the deal's outcome to a court battle in which the billionaire is trying to scrap the purchase. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Tech News