Two Britons, Moroccan facing death penalty in Donetsk preparing appeal

"Dear Mollie [sic]: President Trump told me to send you this letter," it begins. "This letter is pursuant to a request from [Congressman] Matt Gaetz [R-Florida]."



Gaetz, along with Congresspersons Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Scott Perry (R-Pennsylvania), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), was named in Thursday's House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol hearing as having joined Brooks' effort to solicit Trump for clemency.



The document continues:

It is clear that deep-pocketed and vitriolic Socialist Democrats (with perhaps some liberal Republican help) are going to abuse America's judicial system by targeting numerous Republicans with sham charges deriving from our recent fight for honest and accurate elections and speeches related thereto.

As such, I recommend that President [sic] give general (all purpose) pardons to the following groups of people:

Every Republican who signed the Amicus brief in the Texas lawsuit against other states deriving from their violation of Article I, Section 4 (and, perhaps, other) provision [sic] of the United States Constitution.

Every Congressman and Senator who voted to rejected the electoral college vote submissions of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

America cannot simply permit Socialist Democrats to abuse Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Association [this is not in the Constitution], United States Constitution [sic] and various federal statutes via their often-used strategy of abusing the judicial process via private organizations they fund or the prosecutorial arm they will soon control.

Thank you for your consideration.

Mo Brooks

Sent from my iPad

