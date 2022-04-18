Two captured Britons appear on Russian state TV, ask to be swapped

(Reuters) - Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Russian state TV on Monday and asked to be exchanged for a pro-Russian politician who is being held by the Ukrainian authorities. It was unclear how freely the two men - Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin - were able to talk. Both spoke after being prompted by an unidentified man. Both asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help bring them home in exchange for Ukraine releasing pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk. (Reporting by Reuters reporters)
Many Republicans see Putin as a rugged individual guided by the Ayn Randian philosophy of self-interest
April 18, 2022
As the war in Ukraine drags on, it becomes increasingly apparent that one of the major parameters is disinformation. For example, the attitude inside Russia seems to be that Vladimir Putin's military operations are justified because Putin is protecting "the fatherland" from neo-Nazis. Pro-Putin propaganda has been disseminated throughout the world; It has infected Republican legislators.
Russia: In the United States, a narrative has circulated suggesting the war will end when Russians rise up and depose Putin. Nonetheless, Russian opinion polls suggest that Putin is very popular because the average Russian believes that Putin is protecting "the fatherland." A recent Levada poll discussed in Newsweek "Showed that approval of Putin's actions increased from 69 percent in January to 83 percent in March." (Statista confirms that within Russia, Putin has strong approval ratings.) Nonetheless, a recent academic study discussed in the Washington Post indicates that Putin's ratings are fragile: "These findings suggest that much of Putin’s support is based on perceptions that he is popular. Without that perception, Putin’s popularity fades."
The Russian media has a consistent message: "Ukraine is a threat to 'the fatherland' and Vladimir Putin is a strong president who is protecting Russia." The monolithic Russia media is also dismissing reports that the initial Russian effort was unsuccessful or that Russian troops have committed war crimes.
If this seems familiar, it is similar to the situation in Nazi Germany at the beginning of World War II. Hitler was very popular in Germany and disliked in most of the rest of the world. One of Hitler's lieutenants, Joseph Goebbels, ran the ministry of propaganda. He succeeded in convincing most Germans that Adolph Hitler was the right person to protect their country.
Europe: Russia's distorted view of Putin isn't an isolated phenomenon. Throughout the world, there are many countries where the Russian actions in Ukraine are viewed more sympathetically than US citizens would believe. For example, "In polls on several Chinese websites, generally about 40 percent of Chinese people remain neutral, about 30 percent support Russia, and about 20 percent support Ukraine."
While most of the NATO countries have strong support for Ukraine in the war, and equally strong dislike of Putin, there is a different attitude among Europe's far-right parties. This is seen in Hungary with the government of Viktor Orban. It is also a feature of the current French election which pits centrist Emmanuel Macron against right-wing Marine Le Pen.
Al Jazeera recently observed: "French opposition leader Marine Le Pen, the de facto spokesperson of the European far-right, has been rising in the polls despite her ongoing support and admiration for [Putin] ....In 2014, Le Pen endorsed the Kremlin’s referendum in the Russian-annexed Crimea as legitimate and has been accused of being a Putin stooge. In 2015, reports in the French press based on hacked Kremlin records showed that Le Pen may have lent her support to Putin’s annexation in return for a nine million euro ($9.9m) loan from a Russian bank – although the allegations of a quid pro quo have never been proved."
On April 24, Macron and Le Pen will vie for the French presidency. Le Pen is close despite her long-time support for Putin. The Washington Post noted: "A National Rally campaign leaflet distributed this year depicted her shaking hands with the Russian president, and the party funded itself with a 9 million euro loan from a Russian bank in 2014. Ms. Le Pen’s long-standing hostility to NATO is well-known; she is promising to withdraw the French military from the alliance’s command structure."
United States: Donald Trump's admiration for Vladimir Putin is well known. On February 27, Trump said: "Yesterday, I was asked by reporters if I thought President Putin was smart. I said, 'of course he's smart... The problem is not that Putin is smart, which of course he is smart, but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb."
But Trump wasn't the only Republican leader to admire Putin. "Putin's high-profile admirers include alt-right agitator Steve Bannon and former White House communications director and presidential candidate Pat Buchanan. Prominent television host Tucker Carlson spoke out in support of Putin just one day before Russia invaded Ukraine, questioning whether Putin was the enemy liberals painted him to be: 'Why do Democrats want you to hate Putin? Has Putin shipped every middle-class job in your town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked your business? Is he teaching your kids to embrace racial discrimination?'"
Late in January, a Yahoo/YouGov poll found "more than 6 in 10 Republicans and GOP-leaning independents (62 percent) now say Russian President Vladimir Putin is “a stronger leader” than Joe Biden."
50 days into the war, most Republicans have changed their tune. According to the latest Pew Research Poll "69% of Republicans [describe] Russia as an enemy." (Only 6 percent express confidence in Putin.) Nonetheless, there are huge partisan divide on the conduct of the war; for example, like Marine Le Pen, most conservative Republicans do not have confidence in NATO.
The latest Pew Research poll indicates that Americans are divided on the Biden Administration's handling of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 47 percent strongly approve and 39 percent strongly disapprove. Opinion is divided along partisan lines: 69 percent of Democrats strongly approve and 67 percent of Republicans strongly disapprove.
Analysis: Note that since Russia invaded Ukraine, most Republicans have become negative on Putin and Russia, but have not rallied around President Biden. We're at war with Russia but unlike the situation in previous wars, Republicans have not rallied around the commander-in-chief.
There are two connected explanations for this. One is that many Republicans like Putin because he reflects their world view. Putin is a racist misogynistic bully. Many conservatives see him as a rugged individual guided by the philosophy of self-interest popularized by Ayn Rand (BTW: She was born Alisha Rosenbaum in Saint Petersburg, Russia.) In other words, Vladimir Putin is not woke. He has a very simple moral philosophy; the ends always justify the means. Writing in the New Statesman Emily Tamkin opined: "The far right – or at least the Trump-aligned far right – is already too deep into conspiracy theories to break with Russia, or at least to side cleanly with Ukraine..."
The other explanation for the undue influence that Putin has had on US politics is that we have allowed Russian money to have undue influence in US politics. Since Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign, there have been indications that Russia funneled money to the Republican Party. The Mueller investigation reported that Russia "interfered" in the 2016 election and there were troubling links between the Trump campaign and Russian actors including Russian Oligarchs; see for example, this article by professor Ruth May.
Summary: Recently, CNN host Jim Acosta pointed out that Tucker Carlson (Fox News) was repeating Russian talking points about Ukraine: " Last week Tucker Carlson tried to imply that some of what you are seeing [about Russian atrocities] has been fabricated and amplified by news organizations. That sounds a lot like what we heard from Putin’s spokesman who said bodies lining the streets were, quote, a forgery, aimed at denigrating the Russian army.” Prominent Republican members of Congress like Marjorie Taylor Green and Josh Hawley are also repeating Russian talking points.
It's time to call out the ongoing Russian-sponsored disinformation campaign for what it is: a national security threat.
It's time to call out Republicans, who praise Putin and denigrate Biden, for what they really are: traitors. It's time to brand Tucker Carlson as a traitor.
We are at war with Russia. We don't have to put up with Republican craziness any longer.
Bob Burnett is a Berkeley Quaker, activist, and writer. In another life he was a Silicon Valley executive — co-founder of Cisco Systems.
John Oliver makes fun of Dr. Oz complaining about the price of crudité a year after 'surfing' in Italy
April 17, 2022
"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver opened his Sunday show by talking about former President Donald Trump announcing his support for Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary.
Oliver began with a crack about Oz living in New Jersey and taping his show directly across the studio from his. After building an alligator flipping someone off, he placed the statue in the hallway to face Oz's office for a not-so-subtle message.
There was then a video of Oz shopping at what he said was Wegner's, which is a store in Mifflinburg, PA. At first, it sounded like perhaps he mispronounced Wegman's, which is all over Pennsylvania. As it turns out, Oliver explained it was actually Redner's, which is on the sign above his head.
Either way, Oz explained his wife wanted to make "crudité" so he was picking up vegetables. After picking up some veggies, pre-made guacamole and pre-made salsa, he explained it was a whole $20 just to make crudité.
"Secondly, what is that slap-dash crudité nightmare there?" asked Oliver. "No bell peppers? No celery? And where the hummus? A crudité platter requires a thick dip, Mehmet! If the dip ain't thick, the dip don't stick! I can only imagine his wife's face when he brought those groceries home, except I don't have to because it probably looks something like this."
Oliver harkened back to an earlier joke about how annoyed Oz's wife was that she was at a Pittsburg sports game of some sort.
Then there's the matter of Dr. Oz's obsession with gas prices. In one Tiktok video he posted, the Republican revealed that he has to fill up on gas "every other day." He also explained that he always picks "the middle" grade of fuel for his SUV.
"Oh! That's almost $5! That's crazy," Oz explains, looking at the pump. It's actually $4.75 for the mid-grade at a Shell station, a company that is generally more expensive for "pure" gas and neglects some of the grocery store gas points he could be utilized if he actually cared about saving money like a regular American. A veggie platter at Wegman's is a little over $9 and their hummus is $2.89.
Dr. Oz has a net worth of over $104 million, so it's a little odd to hear someone like that complaining about gas prices like he's the everyday Joe, somehow driving over 100 miles every day.
But Oliver thinks he knows why Dr. Oz is posting so many of the videos about gas prices.
"So, it's a little weird for him to act like it's specifically straining his budget. But maybe he's only posting those videos to push down less relatable videos further down his page," said Oliver. "Like, I don't know, this one."
He showed Oz's video "surfing" in Italy. It was actually him standing on a kind of skiboard and being pulled by a boat. Water skiing is with two skis, one ski is just as narrow as regular water skis, requiring more balance. But in Oz's case, it looks like a vary large, fat kind of surfboard that your feet are clipped into. The video plays along with the song "My Life Be Like (Ooh Ahh)," by Grits featuring TobyMac.
"Cool," Oliver said with his signature deadpan. "That is Dr. Oz, wake surfing with the caption 'Surfin' through #Italy like.' And the truth is, that's what his life be like, because he's f*cking rich, which means he gets to do stuff like that. But what he doesn't get to do, though, is stand in front of gas pumps and pretend he's personally affected by those numbers."
Oliver also cited Trump's claim that being in television for 18 years is "like a poll" and it means "they like you." As someone who's been on television for 16 years, Oliver called that factually incorrect. He explained that there are still YouTube comments asking when he'll get off television and why he looks so "sick." To be clear, he said he doesn't know.
See the rest of Oliver's mockery of Oz below at the 33-minute mark:
LIVE Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 4-17-2022 | Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Apr 17, 2022 www.youtube.com
Judge rules Elon Musk's tweets about turning Tesla private were false: investors
April 17, 2022
By Hyunjoo Jin SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A federal judge has ruled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about having secured financing to take the company private were false, according to court filings by Tesla investors suing the billionaire over the tweets. The filing said that the court ruled April 1 that Musk's 2018 tweets were "false and misleading." The court "held that he recklessly made the statements with knowledge as to their falsity," it said. Investors in the electric car maker asked in the filing, submitted on Friday, for U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen to block the celebr...
