Two German prison staff taken hostage by 2019 synagogue attacker

The defendant Stephan Balliet sits in the courtroom of the Regional Court on the 26th day of his trial for carrying out the deadly 2019 attack on a synagogue in Halle. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa-Zentralbild-POOL/dpa

The right-wing extremist convicted for carrying out the deadly 2019 attack on a synagogue in Halle, Germany, briefly held two prison employees hostage and was injured as he was overpowered by other staff inside the facility near Magdeburg.

Stephan Balliet had taken two staff members hostage at around 9 pm on Monday evening for about one hour, the Justice Ministry confirmed early Tuesday.

The staff members held hostage were not injured, it said.

It was initially unclear why Balliet was able to take the two employees hostage at the prison in Burg, located to the north-east of the city of Magdeburg. The incident triggered a large police operation. Investigations led by the State Criminal Office are under way inside the prison.

On October 9, 2019, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, Balliet tried to force his way into a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle. When the door held, he shot dead two people nearby and injured two others as he fled.

He confessed to carrying out the attack. He was convicted and given a life sentence in 2020.

He is serving is sentence in a modern high-security facility in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, some 100 kilometres west of Berlin.

The right-wing extremist is said to be an uncooperative and difficult inmate.