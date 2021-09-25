Two hunger-striking German climate protesters begin refusing fluids
Lea and Henning, two remaining participants of the "Last Generation Hunger Strike", announce at a press conference that they are going on a dry hunger strike with immediate effect. They demand that Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, to declare a climate emergency. Jörg Carstensen/dpa
Two German climate activists who have been on hunger strike on Saturday began to also refuse liquid after the Social Democrats' chancellor candidate did not respond to an ultimatum.

The 24-year-old woman and 21-year-old man are conducting their thirst strike in a bid to push Olaf Scholz to call a climate emergency.

"In this election campaign, where everything is at stake, people are still acting as if everything could go on like this," said the man.

Scholz has called for the action to be called off and offered to talk to the activists after the election.

Without fluids, serious health consequences and even death could follow within a few days. Since the activists are already weak from their hunger strike, they could reach critical condition much faster.

A group of protesters began a hunger strike calling for more radical climate policies on August 30 near Berlin's Reichstag building.

Among other demands, they wanted a public discussion with Olaf Scholz (SPD), Armin Laschet (CDU/CSU) and Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on Thursday ahead of Sunday's German election. The politicians did not agree, so most participants broke off the hunger strike on Thursday.