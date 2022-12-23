Two killed, several injured after shooting incident in central Paris
French police on patrol in Paris. © Francois Mori, AP file photo

Two people have died and four more are injured after gunshots were fired in a central district of the French capital, the Paris prosecutor said Friday, adding that a 69-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene.

Paris police said they were dealing with an incident in the 10th arrondissement and urged the public to stay away from the area.

"A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," the city's deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire wrote in a tweet. "Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."

A shopkeeper in the area told AFP she had heard seven or eight shots in rue d'Enghien, saying "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

A 69-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, the prosecutor's office said.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters, AFP)