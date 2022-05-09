Two Pa. boys whose mother shot  them as they slept have died, police say. She will face murder charges
US-NEWS-PA-BOYSKILLED-DMT. - Dreamstime

A Bucks County, Pennsylvania, woman accused of shooting her two sons in the head as they slept is expected to be charged with murder, authorities said Monday. Jeffrey and Nelson Tini, 13 and 9, died Friday, four days after the May 2 shooting. They were being kept alive until their organs could be donated through the Gift of Life program, prosecutors said. Their mother, Trinh Nguyen, had been charged with three counts of attempted murder and related crimes for shooting the boys and then attempting to shoot a neighbor who heard the shots and came the house. . News of the boys’ deaths was met wit...