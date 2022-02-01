Two Proud Boys charged with 20 counts for Portland riot: report
Newly unsealed court documents show two members of the Proud Boys have been charged with a combined 20 counts for violence allegedly committed at an Aug. 22 rally in Portland held in memory of a different violent rally held one year earlier.

"Tusitala 'Tiny' Toese, a notoriously violent and frequent attendee at far-right rallies, was charged with six counts of assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of riot and two counts of criminal mischief," Oregon Public Broadcasting reports. "Miles Furrow, 41, a Proud Boy who was photographed beating a man in the front seat of a pickup truck Aug. 22, was charged with six counts of assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of riot."

Toese is currently being held in Washington state.

"After a group of Proud Boys cornered a counterdemonstrator inside a pickup, they proceeded to smash the truck’s windows, slash its tires, and Furrow crawled inside the cab. There, he allegedly assaulted the occupant, who was covered in bear spray and unable to escape," OPB reported. "Both Aug. 22 rallies led to charges against far right extremists. Former Proud Boy and violent agitator Alan Swinney was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his participation in the 2020 event."

Touse reportedly attended the 2020 rally in violation of his pretrial release conditions on separate charges.



Following the 2021 rally, Toese cursed at police and said he might be arrested.


