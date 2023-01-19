Two teen boys nabbed for beating boy unconscious on Harlem street and stealing Air Jordans off his feet

The side of a police patrol car in New York City. - Bernhard Richter/Dreamstime/TNS
NEW YORK — Two teenage boys have been nabbed for beating a 16-year-old boy unconscious on a Harlem street and stealing the Air Jordan sneakers off his feet, police said Thursday. Dijon Sellers, 18, and a 14-year-old suspect whose name was not released because he is a minor were identified by a tipster and arrested Wednesday, cops said. Both are charged with robbery and gang assault for the shocking Jan. 7 beatdown. The victim was standing in front of a McDonald’s on Broadway near W. 145th St. when a crew of muggers ran up and jumped him about 9:15 p.m., police said. He was punched and kicked u...