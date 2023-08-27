Two teen girls were murdered almost 50 years ago. DNA led to their killer.

The murders of two 14-year-old best friends had stumped Broward investigators for decades.

They now have more answers almost 50 years later. In June 1975, Barbara Schreiber and Darlene Zetterower were hanging out on a bench in their Hollywood neighborhood, enjoying the summer before high school.

A white van pulled up, and the duo, who loved ones described as “inseparable,” hopped inside. Barbara and Darlene frequently hitchhiked, much to their parents’ surprise. Days later, a family on a fishing outing discovered the girls’ bodies in Andytown, an area on the outskirts of the Everglades.