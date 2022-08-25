Two women accuse boxer George Foreman of grooming, rape as teens in the 1970s

George Foreman attends the Hublot x WBC "Night of Champions" Gala at the Encore Hotel on May 3, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Roger Kisby/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — Two women have sued George Foreman for rape when they were teens, claiming the former boxing champion groomed them in the 1970s while they were as young as 10. The women, who were not named in the lawsuits, claim they met Foreman as children, when their fathers were working for him, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Foreman allegedly groomed them for years, graphically telling one of them how to masturbate in a call when she was 13 or 14. That woman claims that Foreman raped her several times in 1976, including once at a San Francisco hotel. The other woman claims that Foreman th...