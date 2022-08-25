Two women accuse boxer George Foreman of grooming, rape as teens in the 1970s

Speaking to MSNBC about the comments, the former FBI counsel and prosecutor on special counsel Robert Mueller's team called the posts "nutty."

"I think this is ripping from the page of, you know, what is it, 'a good defense is an offense?'" Weissmann began. "I mean it's like — this is sort of nutty. I mean, this is precisely the statute that by all evidence is, is the one he did not comply with. His counsel was telling him he did not comply with. And the reporting is that he intentionally not only took these documents, but then, for months and months and months, hid them from the [National] Archives and the Department of Justice. So for him to be crying Presidential Records Act is like a criminal citing a criminal statute that they violated. It seems nonsensical."

