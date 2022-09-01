Two-year-old girl killed in hailstorm in Spain
A reacts after seeing the damage to his car following a severe hailstorm. A 2-year-old girl has been killed by a large hailstone in north-eastern Spain, according to local media reports. Glòria Sánchez/EUROPA PRESS/dpa
A 2-year-old girl has been killed by a large hailstone in north-eastern Spain, according to local media reports.

The ice lumps, which had a diameter of 10 centimetres and a weighted about half a kilogram, hit the ground at a speed of more than 100 kilometres per hour.

One of these projectiles hit the little girl on the head in the town of Bisbal d'Empordà in Catalonia. After spending the night in hospital in Girona, she succumbed to the severe injury on Wednesday.

"This is the first case I am aware of in which a human being has been killed by hail in Spain," La Vanguardia newspaper cited weather expert José Luis Sánchez as saying.

Television footage showed rows of cars with smashed front and rear windows and dented sheet metal. Some people crawled under their cars in an attempt to find shelter.

It remained unclear at first whether such extreme hailstorms are a consequence of climate change.

The head of weather forecasting at Catalonia's meteorological service, Santi Segalà, pointed to the extreme temperatures.

"After a summer of prolonged heat and very high sea temperatures, the atmosphere is so charged that any small disturbance can trigger such a storm," La Vanguardia quoted him as saying.

The roof of a car dealership in La Bisbal D'empordà is seen damaged after a severe hailstorm. A 2-year-old girl has been killed by a large hailstone in north-eastern Spain, according to local media reports. Glòria Sánchez/EUROPA PRESS/dpa