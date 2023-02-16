Tyre Nichols death: two Tennessee deputies suspended without pay
Tyre Nichols is removed from his car during a Jan. 7 encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. - City of Memphis/City of Memphis/TNS

Two Tennessee law enforcement officers were suspended for five days without pay after an investigation revealed they failed to report they were on the scene the night police brutally beat Tyre Nichols. Memphis police officers pulled Nichols over in Memphis’ Hickory Hill neighborhood the night of Jan. 7. He was repeatedly punched, tased and kicked by police during the traffic stop and required hospitalization. He died three days. Shelby County deputies Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers arrived after the violence, but they both failed to report their response to supervisors, according to inv...