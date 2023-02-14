U-Haul rampage victims include GrubHub worker killed in crash, leaving behind 3 kids

Police surround the U-Haul truck allegedly used to kill one and injure eight on Feb. 13, 2023, in Brooklyn. - Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — When Mike Chen first learned of his cousin’s death from New York Police Department officers, he was told that there has been a car accident. A few hours passed before Chen and his family put the pieces together. “Later we found out he was one of the victims from the U-Haul,” Chen said, still shocked Tuesday, a day after 44-year-old single dad YiJie Ye was mowed down. Nine people including a police officer were struck by the U-Haul driver who went on a road rampage Monday through the streets of Brooklyn. Ye was the only victim who died. Investigators are trying to piece together the ...