U.N. envoy sets Suu Kyi meeting as a condition for visiting Myanmar again

(Reuters) - A senior U.N. official who made a rare trip to hold talks with Myanmar's military rulers last month said on Monday she would visit the Southeast Asian country again only if she were allowed to meet ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel laureate Suu Kyi early last year and launched a bloody crackdown on peaceful protests and armed resistance movements that followed. Noeleen Heyzer, the United Nations secretary-general's special envoy to Myanmar, told a seminar in Singapore the "reality is that ther...