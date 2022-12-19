U.N. Security Council likely to vote Wednesday on Myanmar

By Michelle Nichols UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council is likely to vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and urging its military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, diplomats said. Myanmar has been in crisis since the army took power from Suu Kyi's elected government in February last year, detaining her and other officials and responding to pro-democracy protests and dissent with lethal force. The 15-member council has long been split on Myanmar with diplomats saying China and...
Trump will be prosecuted — but for which crime?: Former FBI general counsel
December 19, 2022
Former FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann, who also served as a prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller, said that it's likely Donald Trump will be prosecuted. The question is whether it will be for one or both of his legal woes.
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow brought up both of Trump's cases during a Monday special following the final meeting of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.
"I have no doubt that once the investigation proceeds and is concluded, if the evidence as we presented it, I'm convinced the Justice Department will charge former President Trump," committee chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told CNN after the final meeting.
Weissmann agreed with that assessment, based on what he's seen. However, he thinks that the stolen White House documents case will likely be the first to move forward.
"I think that the Mar-a-Lago case is one that is well ahead of where the Congress is and I would think that would be brought first," Weissmann told Maddow. "With respect to the Jan. 6 investigation, we are going to know a lot more in two days, but I think all signs are that there will be ample evidence. What exactly Donald Trump would be charged with and whether others would be charged, remains to be seen. But I think that just knowing Jack Smith, I think that Congressman Thompson is correct in his assessment."
When it comes to the sedition charge, it's hard to predict because it's so unprecedented, Weissmann explained.
"It would be unusual, but I do think what it really goes to is what Congresswoman [Liz] Cheney and Congressman [Jamie] Raskin talked about, which is the conviction that they have stated, which is that Donald Trump should never have the ability to hold office again. This is a charge that the remedy fulfills that view," Weissmann said of the sedition charges stemming from the 14th Amendment, Section 3.
Mental health app sorry about 'unfortunate' gay man whom it referred to pro-conversion therapist
December 19, 2022
On Monday, the Wall Street Journal published an exposé on how online mental health services, which have exploded in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, have failed to screen out unqualified or unprofessional providers — a situation demonstrated vividly when a gay man who had been rejected by his family called in seeking therapy services, only to be connected with a right-wing Christian therapist who tried to "convert" him to heterosexuality.
"After Caleb Hill told his parents he was gay, he was kicked out of the house. He had been taught, growing up in a conservative Christian household in Tennessee, that his attraction to men was a grave sin," reported Rolfe Winkler. "Feeling isolated and depressed a few months later, Mr. Hill, then 22, thought therapy might help. He had heard podcast ads for BetterHelp, a company that provides therapy remotely and promises 'a personalized therapist match that is tailored to your preferences and needs.' His biggest concern was he missed his family. The therapist he was given, he says, recommended he try to stop being gay so he could go back to them."
Hill showed WSJ via a screen shot that he had requested an LGBTQ+ therapist, but the app nonetheless delivered a Christian therapist who told him his only shot was ditching his sexuality.
"He said either you sacrifice your family or you sacrifice being gay," Hill said. "I needed someone to tell me I was gay and that was OK. I got the exact opposite."
IN OTHER NEWS: 'Yes — definitely a crime!' Maddow explains how J6 Committee delivered oven-ready case to DOJ
BetterHelp declined to discuss Hill's specific experience, but told the paper, “Given the scale of the service, unfortunate and negative experiences are not completely unavoidable.”
However, according to the report, several other users of the service complained that they were matched up with unprofessional therapists — including other LGBTQ people who were matched up with therapists who weren't sympathetic to their sexual orientation.
"Telehealth technology was used for 36% of outpatient visits for mental-health and substance-abuse treatment in the March-through-August stretch of 2021, a jump from essentially zero before the pandemic, according to research from Kaiser Family Foundation," said the report. "Sensing opportunity, investors last year poured $4.8 billion into startups offering digital mental-health services, according to Rock Health, a research and investment firm. Some of the companies provide therapy, some prescribe psychiatric drugs and some do both. The companies say that their advertising helps to break the stigma associated with seeking mental-health treatment."
All of this comes at a politically fraught moment for telehealth services, with Democrats in Texas, in the wake of the state's total abortion ban, urging the federal government to protect providers who live outside of Texas but may provide abortion medication services to people within the state.
'Yes — definitely a crime!' Maddow explains how J6 Committee delivered oven-ready case to DOJ
December 19, 2022
In the MSNBC special coverage of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, host Rachel Maddow noted that the members presented their case in a way that makes it easy for the Justice Department to take it straight to a judge.
In fact, they've done it before, and it worked out in their favor.
"Just one more point on how the investigators are trying to communicate what they are saying here with the Justice Department. One more point about how they are trying to make this a compelling referral to federal prosecutors that they really should put Trump on trial," Maddow said before playing a clip of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).
"Our committee had the opportunity last spring to present much of our evidence to a federal judge," Raskin said, citing Judge David Carter. "Something that distinguishes our investigation from any other congressional investigation I can recall. In the context of resolving evidentiary privilege issues related to the crime-fraud doctrine in the Eastman case, U.S. district court Judge David Carter examined just a small subset of our evidence to determine whether it showed the likely commission of a federal offense. The judge concluded that both former President Donald Trump and John Eastman likely violated to federal criminal statutes. This is the starting point for our analysis today."
RELATED: Observers flag some glaring omissions in J6 Committee's final report summary
Carter made it clear in his final ruling saying, among other things, that Trump signed documents he knew were false. The judge made it clear that looking only at the information he was given, it was more likely than not that Trump committed a crime.
"Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower—it was a coup in search of a legal theory. The plan spurred violent attacks on the seat of our nation’s government, led to the deaths of several law enforcement officers, and deepened public distrust in our political process," Carter wrote.
"This is Congressman Raskin saying to the Justice Department, just in case you are not convinced by our presentation, that there is a solid criminal case here to be made here against former President Donald Trump, you, DOJ, should know that we already had to present some of our evidence to a federal judge on the score," explained Maddow. "And when that judge looked at her evidence, he said, Oh! Yes! There is pretty definitely a crime here. Those court proceedings happened earlier this year and in March of this year. But the fact that a federal judge has reviewed some of the committee's investigation that indicated that there is likely evidence of felonies committed by President Trump and by at least one of his lawyers, John Eastman, that matter came up repeatedly in today's hearing. And it is brought up repeatedly and the printed materials, released by the investigators today."
She explained it is the January 6th Committee all but saying, "Hey, take this to a courtroom. Make the charge. Take this evidence against Trump, before a judge and jury."
