U.S. charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree

By Sarah N. Lynch, Raphael Satter and Mark Hosenball WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has charged three North Korean computer programmers with a massive hacking spree aimed at stealing more than $1.3 billion in money and cryptocurrency, affecting companies from banks to Hollywood movie studios, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday. The indictment alleges that Jon Chang Hyok, 31, Kim Il, 27, and Park Jin Hyok, 36, stole money while working for North Korea's military intelligence services. Park had previously been charged in a complaint unsealed in 2018. The Justice Department sai...