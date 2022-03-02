US closes its airspace to Russia as Ukrainian cities brace for attacks

WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) -The United States closed its airspace to Russian planes as the Russian military attempted to encircle and subdue Ukrainian cities with intensifying bombardments on Wednesday, almost a week into an invasion that has sparked massive international sanctions. Already shunned by the West over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has shown no sign of stopping an assault that has included strikes on Kyiv and rocket attacks in the second city of Kharkiv. Dozens have been killed. Russia has failed to capture a single city since its full-scale invasion began nearly a week ago, and ...
Kim Reynolds began GOP's SOTU response with iPhone going off — and it just got worse from there: reports
March 01, 2022
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds received criticism on Tuesday after giving the official Republican Party response to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address.
"Reynolds outlined a laundry list of GOP attacks against Biden spanning domestic issues and his foreign policy agenda," CNN reported. "The speech gave Reynolds a prominent national platform to speak to the country and offer up a critique of the Biden administration agenda. It comes as Republicans work to make their case to the American public ahead of pivotal midterm elections that will determine which party controls the House and Senate."
Here's some of what people were saying about Reynolds' speech:
The tone of this Reynolds response is gross. \n\nDisagree with Biden on issues, of course, but to not even spend a minute offering a commitment to stand with President Biden and NATO in the face of Russian aggression sends the message that partisanship has replaced patriotism.— Tim Miller (@Tim Miller) 1646192264
Gov. Kim Reynolds' (R-IA) #SOTU response begins with an iPhone timer going off in the background.pic.twitter.com/svHO73TcOt— The Recount (@The Recount) 1646193300
I'm watching the GOP response so you don't have to. It's Kim Reynolds saying LIE LIE LIE LIE *breathes* LIE LIE LIE [look off camera] LIE LIE LIE LIE LIE *blinks* LIE LIE LIE LIE...with a US/Ukraine pin.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!) 1646192779
Watching GOP Governor Kim Reynolds give the rebuttal and I can't figure out why news outlets continue to platform this party of insurrectionists— Brandon Friedman (@Brandon Friedman) 1646192773
Reynolds says the country has taken a wrong turn during the last year, since brave Republicans failed in their effort to end democracy.— davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) 1646192610
The GOP response to President Biden by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gas lit the American people \u2014 with biofuels, no doubt. #SOTU— Jonathan Capehart (@Jonathan Capehart) 1646193188
This year\u2018s sacrificial Republican response to the #SOTU is just beginning from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.\n\nWhoever gives this speech tends to never have a political career afterward.— Grant Stern is boosted! (@Grant Stern is boosted!) 1646192047
Kim Reynolds is not the worst governor in America-- only because there are so many monstrous ones. But she is a disgrace.— Norman Ornstein (@Norman Ornstein) 1646192139
I\u2019m not convinced anyone wants what Kim Reynolds is selling— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1646192369
I'm curious about why Republicans chose Gov. Kim Reynolds for the rebuttal...gotta be engaging enough to keep the audience's attention.\n\n#SOTU— Harry Zahn (@Harry Zahn) 1646193746
Kim Reynolds is worried about [checks notes] SHOPLIFTERS "roaming free." \n\nWha...what does she think happens to shoplifters? Does she think they get the death penalty?— Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal) 1646192453
I'm struck by how much of Reynolds speech was right wing media talking points. It reminded me of how Trump would communicate. A sort of "Fox speak," talking in terms used in the right wing ecosystem that are hard to follow if you're not glued to Fox all day.
— Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) March 2, 2022
That was an odd ending. Kim Reynolds starts the speech on how the country is going straight to hell in a handbasket and at the end says the state of the union is strong.— Jake Porter (@Jake Porter) 1646193089
After Biden\u2019s speech where he said fund the police, Kim Reynolds is still using the defund the police attack on Democratspic.twitter.com/Z6f0Y0T93W— Acyn (@Acyn) 1646192584
My god she's so bad I want to vote her into power so I can vote her out— Ryan Grim (@Ryan Grim) 1646192413
Gov. Reynolds is touting how she's pro-family, but this is coming from the same person who:\n\n Supported anti-LGBTQ+ legislation\n Opposed marriage equality\n Limited access to medical care for trans folks\n\nYou can't cherrypick which families you do and don't support. #SOTU— Human Rights Campaign (@Human Rights Campaign) 1646193355
Kim Reynolds is Bobby Jindal in a red dress.pic.twitter.com/hFZcjn2lig— Rick Wilson (@Rick Wilson) 1646192111
Maddow: The importance of the opposition response to the SOTU is whether anybody notices what\u2019s in it. And I do think in this case, no disrespect intended to Governor Reynolds but I don\u2019t think anybody is going to remember anything from this speechpic.twitter.com/Ha6ZcV5nXL— Acyn (@Acyn) 1646193527
President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised coronavirus vaccines during his first State of the Union address — and it triggered Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).
Biden urged Americans to, "stay protected with vaccines and treatments."
"We know how incredibly effective vaccines are," he continued. "If you're vaccinated and boosted, you have the highest degree of protection and we'll never give up on vaccinating more Americans."
Promoting the free, safe, and effective vaccines was immediately criticized by Boebert, who was tweeting from the floor during the speech.
READ: READ: Text of President Joe Biden's first SOTU address
Rep.Boebert is paying a lot of attention to her phone during this speech ....https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1498836728618041344\u00a0\u2026— Siobhan Hughes (@Siobhan Hughes) 1646187610
"Why doesn’t Joe just wear a Pfizer pin instead of the flag? We should know know who he’s really working for," Boebert tweeted after Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated.
Why doesn\u2019t Joe just wear a Pfizer pin instead of the flag?\n\nWe should know know who he\u2019s really working for.\n\n#SOTU— Lauren Boebert (@Lauren Boebert) 1646189335
Watch:
SOTU www.youtube.com
Biden rips Trump’s notorious ‘infrastructure weeks’ during SOTU address -- without saying his name
March 01, 2022
President Joe Biden did not need to mention former President Donald Trump's name to draw serious contrast with his predecessor by touting the success of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework during his first State of the Union Address on Tuesday.
In 2019, The New York Times reported "How ‘Infrastructure Week’ Became a Long-Running Joke."
"At this point in the Trump presidency, “Infrastructure Week” is less a date on the calendar than it is a “Groundhog Day”-style fever dream doomed to be repeated," the newspaper reported. "Roughly two years after the White House first came up with the idea of discussing, for all of seven days, the pursuit of a bipartisan agreement to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges and broadband networks, President Trump more or less torpedoed those plans on Wednesday in a Rose Garden speech. In the process, he gave Democrats a helpful sound bite when he said he would not pursue a legislative agenda while under investigation by House committees."
Biden alluded to Trump's failures during his speech to a joint-session of Congress.
"We’re done talking about infrastructure weeks. We’re now talking about an infrastructure decade," Biden said.
Watch:
President Biden: "We\u2019re done talking about infrastructure weeks. We\u2019re now talking about an infrastructure decade." #SOTU2022 #SOTUpic.twitter.com/51P5vCER7M— CSPAN (@CSPAN) 1646188551
