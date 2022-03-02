US closes its airspace to Russia as Ukrainian cities brace for attacks

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds received criticism on Tuesday after giving the official Republican Party response to President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address.

"Reynolds outlined a laundry list of GOP attacks against Biden spanning domestic issues and his foreign policy agenda," CNN reported. "The speech gave Reynolds a prominent national platform to speak to the country and offer up a critique of the Biden administration agenda. It comes as Republicans work to make their case to the American public ahead of pivotal midterm elections that will determine which party controls the House and Senate."