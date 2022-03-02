US closes its airspace to Russia as Ukrainian cities brace for attacks

WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) -The United States closed its airspace to Russian planes as the Russian military attempted to encircle and subdue Ukrainian cities with intensifying bombardments on Wednesday, almost a week into an invasion that has sparked massive international sanctions. Already shunned by the West over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has shown no sign of stopping an assault that has included strikes on Kyiv and rocket attacks in the second city of Kharkiv. Dozens have been killed. Russia has failed to capture a single city since its full-scale invasion began nearly a week ago, and ...