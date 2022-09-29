U.S. diplomat's wife appears by videolink in UK court over fatal crash

By Michael Holden LONDON (Reuters) - The wife of a U.S. diplomat appeared by videolink in a London court on Thursday charged over a fatal car crash in England in a case that led to diplomatic friction between Britain and the United States. Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after his motorcycle was in a collision with a car driven by Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the English county of Northamptonshire that is used by the U.S. military. Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the accident, claiming diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution. The United States has refuse...