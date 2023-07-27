By Jorge Garcia LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Los Angeles food bank created to support low-income families is now coming to the aid of striking and struggling Hollywood actors and writers, some of whom show up for free groceries with tears in their eyes. The World Harvest Food Bank on Venice has opened its doors to aid members of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the Writer's Guild of America (WGA), who must show their union cards to receive a bag of groceries, including fresh produce. "A lot of us are working three to four jobs to make it happen. We’re barely middle class as it is," SAG member Kr...
U.S. food bank gives groceries to striking Hollywood actors, writers
July 27, 2023, 4:30 PM ET