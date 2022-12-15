U.S. fuelmakers more than recoup pandemic losses in 2022

By Laura Sanicola (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner PBF Energy is closing out one of the best financial years in its history, a wild bounce back from the brink in April 2020 when fuel demand and gasoline prices cratered during the pandemic and the company's value swooned lower than what it had just paid to buy a California refinery. PBF's stock fell by so much that at one point the company was valued at less than the $1 billion it paid for the refinery. Now, the refining company is basically debt-free, and year-to-date its share price has soared 400% even during a bear market on Wall Street. While ...
Student debt relief email error leaves millions in the lurch
December 15, 2022
Millions of student loan borrowers received an email from the Federal Student Aid this week, reversing the previous approval on their August student loan forgiveness applications, NPR reports.
The previous email borrowers received last month included confirmation that up to $20,000 would be forgiven, as a part of President Joe Biden's one-time plan. But, now the Federal Student Aid says those emails were a mistake. Biden's plan was also blocked last months by a Texas judge, and the Supreme Court will be hearing the case in February, at the earliest.
According to the White House, upwards of 16 million borrowers received loan relief, but they're not sure how many received the reversal email.
According to NPR, Carolina Rodriguez with the Education Debt Consumer Assistance Program says many applicants are questioning what to do during the "waiting period." She says that many of their clients applied to other forgiveness programs in the past and are thinking the reversal is geared towards those applications. A common question from applicants has been around whether their other student loan forgiveness, such as from public service loan forgiveness, will be reversed, too.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education says "communicating clearly and accurately with borrowers is a top priority" for the agency. "We are in close touch with Accenture Federal Services as they take corrective action to ensure all borrowers and those affected have accurate information about debt relief."
Deputy executive director and managing counsel for the Student Borrower Protection Center, Persis Yu, says this will leave borrowers "in limbo" until the Supreme Court hears the case next year.
Trump is holding on to the bulk of his super PAC money for his favorite candidate
December 15, 2022
Out of the $100 million left available in Trump's super PAC, he appears to have only spent a small portion of it to help Republican candidates in the midterms, which was its intended purpose.
According to a HuffPost analysis of Federal Election Commission filings, only $15 million "went toward electing Republicans in five Senate races," and not a cent of it was used towards Herschel Walker's Dec. 6 runoff, which leaves the rest to be used on who followers of Trump's financials are calling his "favorite candidate," himself.
"It's so obvious to the point of cliche at this point that Trump is in this for one person and one person alone, himself," said Rory Cooper, previously an aide to former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a quote to HuffPost. "He steals fundraising, picks lousy candidates, and is an anchor in competitive races, so one would wonder how much longer the party tolerates this loser nonsense."
In the case of Walker, HuffPost's analysis determined that he received $15.4 million in assistance from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund, but a glaringly blank sum from Trump, who had been championing him up to that point.
"Never seen anything like this," says Brendan Fischer, Deputy Executive Director of investigative watchdog and journalism project @ItsDocumented. "New FEC reports show that last month, Trump transferred $40 MILLION from his Save America PAC—which cannot use its funds to support Trump's candidacy—to a newly-created super PAC that will surely spend the money backing his 2024 presidential run."
"Trump hoarding cash wasn't helpful, especially since he dragged most of these losing candidates into the races they eventually lost," said former White House political adviser Scott Jennings in HuffPost's reporting on Trump's super PAC usage.
On Wednesday, Trump dropped a hint as to where his attentions are focused with a video declaring that he'll be making a "major announcement" on Thursday. In the video, an image is shown of Trump depicted as a super hero with laser beams coming out of his eyes.
GOP's embrace of 'Christian nationalism' blasted by outgoing board of ed member
December 15, 2022
TOPEKA — Kansas Board of Education member Ben Jones addressed colleagues at his final meeting Wednesday by raising concern about the influence of Christian nationalists in government, the Republican Party’s rejection of social and emotional learning in schools and the ostracizing of LGBTQ teachers and students.
Jones, a Sterling resident elected four years ago to represent a portion of southwest Kansas, lost his GOP primary in August to Dennis Hershberger of Hutchinson. Hershberger is among three Republicans elected in November to join the 10-member state Board of Education in January.
Jones said rise of Christian nationalism in the United States should be viewed as an assault on the liberty of individuals to choose a personal religious path. Influence wielded by Christian fundamentalists threatens to infuse government, including public education, with religious ideology reinforced by government “coercion,” Jones said.
“This narrative has now taken over the Republican Party in a way I never thought possible 10 years ago,” he said. “This is the belief that we are God’s chosen nation and we must follow the dictates of carefully selected portions of the Bible. This is dangerous — replacing the grace of Jesus Christ with the yoke of the law.”
Michael Kuckelman, chairman of the Kansas Republican Party, didn’t respond to a request for comment.
During the board meeting, Jones accused Christian fundamentalists of damaging conservatism in the quest for power. This misguided agenda sought to deny LGBTQ individuals from teaching in schools, said Jones, who has supported same-sex marriage.
“Gay students have a right to a safe and quality public education,” he said. “Gay teachers should be allowed to teach in our classrooms.”
Jones, a Republican, said a person’s morality couldn’t be determined by political party affiliation and a partisan group shouldn’t operate as some type of morality police. He said Republicans had falsely denounced social and emotional learning in schools and alleged teachers were advancing “critical race theory,” which represents the idea racism was a cultural construction designed to oppress people of color.
He said social and emotional learning — some state Board of Education members object to use of the phrase — was important because high school graduates needed a framework that would support their continued learning throughout life.
Jean Clifford, a first-term Republican state board member from Garden City, fell in the primary to Cathy Hopkins of Hays. She said she was honored to work the past four years on behalf of “dedicated, hard-working individuals who truly want to see their students succeed.”
She pointed to a misconception held by some people the state Board of Education had authority to mandate education reform. The state Board of Education, she said, had constitutional powers to guide public education statewide. For example, the state Board of Education recommended school districts stop using offensive Native American mascots, but didn’t have the ability to require the change.
“We provide a structure and guidance to local districts,” said Clifford, a former member of the Garden City school board. “Local boards of education and local control is a fundamental principle in our state. That is something we need to honor whether we agree with the decision at the local level or not.”
The third to depart the 10-member state Board of Education in January will be Janet Waugh of Kansas City, Kansas. She didn’t seek reelection and will complete a 24-year run on the board. She was on the Turner school board for 15 years and described teachers as “my heroes.”
“It takes a village to raise a board members,” Waugh said. “I’ve had a heck of a village supporting me.”
She said her state Board of Education district included a concentration of low-income students. She was proud the state Board of Education’s policy was to meet needs of every single child.
“Our students didn’t choose to be born into poverty. Education is the only escape for many of these students. Please, I ask of you, do not allow their zip code to determine the type of education they receive,” Waugh said.
She apologized for doubting the abilities of Randy Watson, who was named Kansas commissioner of education in 2014 while serving as superintendent of schools in McPherson.
“I was wrong,” Waugh said. “He’s been an amazing commissioner who has been a wonderful leader for the state.”
Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.
