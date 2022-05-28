U.S. issues sanctions targeting North Korean weapons of mass destruction program

By Daphne Psaledakis and David Brunnstrom WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two Russian banks, a North Korean company and a person it accused of supporting North Korea's weapons of mass destruction program, increasing pressure on Pyongyang over its renewed ballistic missile launches. The latest American move came a day after China and Russia vetoed a U.S.-led push to impose more United Nations sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, publicly splitting the U.N. Security Council for the first time since it started punishing Pyongyang in ...