U.S. panel probing Capitol attack to ask Secret Service about text deletion

By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. congressional panel probing the Jan. 6 2021 attack on the Capitol plans to ask the Secret Service about its alleged deletion of text messages sought by a watchdog investigating the agency's response to the assault, the panel's chairman said. The watchdog on Friday met the House of Representatives panel after accusing the Secret Service of deleting "many" text messages in a letter to lawmakers. Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat who chairs the panel probing the attack, told CNN that the committee plans to contact Secret Service officials ...
Indiana AG hit with cease and desist for making ‘inflammatory accusations’ against abortion doctor: report
July 15, 2022
Controversial Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was hit with a cease and desist letter by attorneys representing a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl who was forced to travel from Ohio after GOP-nominated Supreme Court justices overturned Roe vs. Wade.
The child was allegedly raped repeatedly when she was only 9 years old, resulting in the pregnancy.
Rokita announced he was investigating the doctor for providing health care to the rape survivor.
"We have this abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report," Rokita told Fox News. "So we're gathering the information. We're gathering the evidence as we speak and we're going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure, if she failed to report."
The doctor did not fail to report.
Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC sent the Indiana attorney general a cease and desist letter on behalf of Dr. Caitlin Bernard.
"Please immediately cease and desist making any false or misleading statements about Dr. Bernard," the letter says. "Your false and defamatory statements to Fox News on July 13, 2022 cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession."
"Even after the release of the TPR through open record requests, confirming Dr. Bernard fully complied with all applicable reporting laws, your subsequent statements to local and national news sources on July 14, 2022, further cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and mislead consumers and patients," the letter reads. "We are especially concerned that, given the controversial political context f the statements, such inflammatory accusations have the potential to incite harassment or violence from the public which could prevent Dr. Bernard, and Indiana licensed physician, from providing care to her patents safely."
\u201cKathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC released the following statement regarding a cease and desist sent to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on behalf of her client Caitlin Bernard, M.D.\u201d— Angela Ganote (@Angela Ganote) 1657914297
‘Saudis clearly got what they wanted’: CNN panel discusses how Mohammed bin Salman punked Joe Biden with fist bump
July 15, 2022
President Joe Biden is receiving harsh criticism for his trip to Saudi Arabia after fist bumping Mohammed bin Salman while not achieving any notable deliverable public policy outcomes for America.
On Friday, CNN reported on a statement by Fred Ryan, the publisher and CEO of The Washington Post.
"The fist bump between President Biden and Mohammed bin Salmon was worst than a handshake — it was shameful," Ryan said.
"It projected a level of intimacy and comfort that delivers to MBS the unwarranted redemption he has been desperately seeking," he explained.
At a press conference, Biden laughed when asked about the fist bump.
"The Saudis clearly got what they wanted," CNN's Wolf Blitzer reported.
"They wanted respect," he continued. "They wanted to be seen as an important player in the region, by the mere fact that the president of the United States joined by the Secretary of State, his national security adviser, and other top White House officials flew all the way over here to meet with the crown prince and the king, underscored how important the U.S. regards Saudi Arabia, and that's what the Saudis wanted and it's significant."
"All the pictures we have seen of the fist bump, the walking in, these were from Saudi sources, not U.S. media," Blitzer noted. "It was the Saudi media that got access to these moments which was significant. The Saudis wanted these pictures to be out there, the Saudi foreign minister released a lot of still pictures of the meeting that was going on because it seemed to elevate the Saudis and so no matter what emerges and what the president says, I think the Saudis will emerge from all of this, they will see themselves as having achieved what they wanted, respectability, they got that from the president of the United States."
Watch video below or at this link.
Fist Bump www.youtube.com
Khashoggi fiancee says 'blood' of future Saudi victims on Biden's hands
July 15, 2022
The fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi said Friday that President Joe Biden had enabled Saudi Arabia's crown prince to take more victims after the US leader met and fist-bumped the man accused of ordering the journalist's murder.
In the form of what she imagined as a tweet by Khashoggi, Hatice Cengiz wrote to Biden, "Is this the accountability you promised for my murder? The blood of MBS's next victim is on your hands."
Khashoggi, a Saudi who wrote critically of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in The Washington Post, was strangled to death and dismembered in October 2018 after entering the kingdom's Istanbul consulate to fill out paperwork to marry Cengiz, who is Turkish.
Biden had vowed as a candidate to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" but traveled Friday to Jeddah and was pictured fist-bumping the 36-year-old de facto ruler of the oil-rich kingdom.
"The fist bump between President Biden and Mohammed bin Salman was worse than a handshake -- it was shameful," said Fred Ryan, the publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, which has demanded accountability for the death of its late contributor.
"It projected a level of intimacy and comfort that delivers to MBS the unwarranted redemption that he is seeking," Ryan said in a statement.
