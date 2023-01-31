U.S. refiners expect Russian fuel sanctions to keep margins high

By Laura Sanicola (Reuters) - The European Union's ban on Russian fuel imports that begins next week is expected to keep profit margins high this year at U.S. oil refiners, executives said on Tuesday, as global fuel trade shifts. A Feb. 5 ban on Russian fuel product imports could keep margins high this year and strain inventories of distillate fuels and vacuum gasoil (VGO), a key Russian intermediate, refiners said on first quarter earnings calls. Exxon Mobil, Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 on Tuesday posted strong 2022 refining results, citing high demand for diesel and jet fuel and eleva...
Watch: Former Justice Department lawyer thinks DOJ was way too slow in going after Trump
January 31, 2023
With the release of the deposition video of Donald Trump there is a renewed conversation about the former president's ongoing legal battles around his personal businesses.
While Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. testified "to their knowledge" about their time working for their father. There were a number of things that Ivanka couldn't remember, such as whether she met with bankers or if she sent the emails that were shown to her during the deposition. The elder Donald Trump, however, refused to answer on the grounds that it might incriminate him, which is itself incriminating because prosecutors can use that detail against him in trial.
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday, former FBI general counsel and senior prosecutor to Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, explained that it has taken a very long time to getting started on financial charges for the former president.
"There has been such a long period where it appears that Donald Trump is circling the drain, but everyone has heard that over and over again and they're not seeing accountability," he explained. "Now when he was president it is important to know he could not under the department of justice 'guidelines' be prosecuted. That didn't, however, prevent either Manhattan or Georgia at the state level from bringing a case, and you do see signs of life, particularly in Georgia, that they are pursuing it."
Since he's not the president anymore, civil cases are surfacing from the New York attorney general and others.
"If I were still in the department I'd certainly be working damn hard on the case, but it would also be in the back of my head, there is nothing worse than bringing the case and losing," Weissmann warned. "So, the goal is to make sure that if you're in the department, if you're in Manhattan, if you are in Georgia, you are bringing a case that will stick. I think that is the phase we're in now. I know people may be tired of hearing that, but I think that all signs are that things are really ramping up and I think that's why you're seeing Donald Trump asserts the Fifth Amendment [rights] so many times."
He went on to say to ask everyone else on the panel, lawyers and reporters that if a prosecutor asked "did you commit financial fraud when you filed your taxes," they'd all be willing to say "no."
Former federal prosecutor Harry Litman went on to say that the civil standard to meet in court is a lot easier than in criminal. In a criminal trial, the prosecutors must prove something using the "preponderance of the evidence." It's different from criminal cases demanding "beyond a reasonable doubt." He too echoed that Trump using his Fifth Amendment privilege is essentially evidence that will be used against him.
Litman disagreed with Weissmann that the DOJ was moving too slow, but Weissmann said he meant that they started out too slow with the white-collar crimes. Now, it seems, they're moving much faster.
See the exchange in the video below or at the link here.
Former DOJ lawyer thinks the DOJ was way too slow in going after Trump's white collar crimes www.youtube.com
New details on Fani Willis' potential indictment of Donald Trump revealed: report
January 31, 2023
The walls may be closing in on former President Donald Trump as the investigation in Fulton County, Ga., continues to progress.
According to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ is moving closer toward indicting the former president in connection to his infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R).
Per CREW's Brie Sparkman, "the special purpose grand jury has reportedly heard testimony from crucial witnesses, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Senator Lindsey Graham, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, and former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows."
According to Sparkman, Trump is at the center of a string of alleged crimes that are both election-related and non-election related. Some of the potential charges include solicitation to commit election fraud, making false statements, and potential violations of Georgia’s RICO Act.
Sparkman also explained the basis of the investigation and the allegations against Trump.
"Trump is alleged to have repeatedly lied about the 2020 election to Georgia officials and to have used that misleading conduct, as well as intimidation and threats, to push them to change the election outcome," Sparkman wrote. "Trump may have committed the crime of false statements and improperly influencing government officials when he repeatedly told Raffensperger that he won the election as well as when he listed numerous inaccuracies and falsehoods about the election."
To face charges, Sparkman pointed out that there also has to be a "'pattern' of misconduct as shown by violations of two or more specified crimes, including the false statements or improper influence crimes mentioned above."
Sparkman noted that legal experts believe there is a consistent enough pattern for Trump to face indictments due to his "repeated calls to election officials, false statements, and alleged coordinated attempts to provide fraudulent electoral certificates."
Despite Trump's repeated attempts to wave off the severity of the investigations he's facing, Sparkman argued that it is "very likely" the former president will "be charged with multiple crimes in Georgia."
He added, "While he may try to raise specious defenses, like claims of his immunity or bias on the part of prosecutors, they are unlikely to – and should not – succeed. No one is above the law, not even Donald Trump."
‘My case matters’: R. Kelly accuser opens up about waiting for justice and pain over charges being dropped
January 31, 2023
CHICAGO — Lanita Carter first told police and prosecutors two decades ago that R. Kelly sexually abused her. No charges were filed. She tried to move on, she said. She raised her children, she found a stable career, but Kelly’s music followed her. “Every wedding I went to, every graduation I went to, every party,” Carter told the Tribune. When her son’s kindergarten class learned to sing Kelly’s smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly,” she had to help him rehearse. Carter thought justice was finally catching up with Kelly in 2019, when the docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” resurrected interest in the si...
