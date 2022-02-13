U.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia

By Humeyra Pamuk HONOLULU/DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -The United States said diplomacy could still resolve a standoff with Moscow over Ukraine but added that the risk of a Russian invasion was high enough to warrant pulling U.S. embassy staff out of Kyiv. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was speaking after talks on Saturday with Japanese and South Korean counterparts, following Washington's warning that Russia's military, which has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at any moment. Moscow denies having any such plans. A flurry of meetings and phone calls in recent ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
'An embarrassment': GOP buried for turning 'QAnon queen' Marjorie Taylor Greene into their 'superstar'
February 13, 2022
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis deplored the state of the Republican Party that is allowing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to become the face of the party, calling it an "embarrassment."
Noting that a recent report indicated that the endorsement of the controversial lawmaker -- who the conservative called the "QAnon queen" -- appears to carry more weight than one from former president Donald Trump, Lewis suggested the GOP has a big problem. Pointing out that there are encouraging signs that "Trump’s cult-like hold on the Republican electorate may be eroding," Lewis noted that Taylor Greene may be filling the gap.
Quoting a GOP strategist who claimed, "If you can’t get Donald Trump, you are going to want to have MTG in your back pocket,” Lewis wrote, "for those who are hoping the GOP will come to its senses, it’s even more concerning when you put it in context."
RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Gazpacho police' is very dumb — but we underestimate her at our peril
"When given a choice between decent conservatives (who are brave enough to put their political careers on the line) and a woman who floated the conspiracy theory that a California wildfire was the result of Jewish space lasers, the Republican faithful are shouting, 'Give us Barabbas!'" he wrote.
"It has been observed that Republican politicians aren’t really afraid of Trump; they are afraid of his supporters. When you consider that these same supporters incentivize politicians to seek out Greene’s endorsement, this assessment sadly rings true. Even if Trump disappeared from the political scene tomorrow, the larger problem to contend with is the grassroots base he inherited and helped attract," he wrote.
Continuing in that vein, he added, "It’s tempting to dismiss Greene as a fringe character who is a mere mainstream obsession. But all evidence, including her status as the most sought-after Republican endorser (next to Trump), says otherwise."
"She’s the heart and soul of the base now. It’s a sad state of affairs," Lewis concluded.
You can read his whole piece here -- subscription required.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Mitch McConnell 'desperately' working to crush 'unelectable goofballs' championed by Trump: report
February 13, 2022
According to a report from the New York Times, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been working with his lieutenants to squash growing Trumpism in the Senate in his battle with Donald Trump over the future of the party.
The report from the Times' Jonathan Martin notes that McConnell is "quietly, desperately" recruiting candidates for the upcoming election in the hopes that he can push aside lawmakers who have pledged their allegiance to the former president.
According to the report, "The loose alliance, which was once thought of as the G.O.P. establishment, for months has been engaged in a high-stakes candidate recruitment campaign, full of phone calls, meetings, polling memos and promises of millions of dollars. It’s all aimed at recapturing the Senate majority, but the election also represents what could be Republicans’ last chance to reverse the spread of Trumpism before it fully consumes their party."
The report goes on to note that McConnell "is blunt about the damage he believes Mr. Trump has done to the G.O.P." in his recruitment pitch to potential candidates, calling some of the Trump-backed candidates "goofballs."
"History doesn’t bode well for such behind-the-scene efforts to challenge Mr. Trump, and Mr. McConnell’s hard sell is so far yielding mixed results," the report states before adding, "Mr. Trump, however, has also had setbacks. He’s made a handful of endorsements in contentious races, but his choices have not cleared the Republican field, and one has dropped out."
According to the report, the stakes for McConnell -- and Trump -- could not be higher. Should McConnell prevail, he has a better chance of retaking control of the Senate in the November midterms as well as exposing Trump as a paper tiger Republicans need no longer fear.
For Trump, the failure of the candidates he endorses would put a major damper on his plans to run for president again in 2024, with the Times' Martin writing, "If he loses in a series of races after an attempt to play kingmaker, however, it would deflate Mr. Trump’s standing, luring other ambitious Republicans into the White House contest and providing a path for the party to move on."
You can read more here.
CONTINUE READING Show less
A 'mini Marjorie Taylor Greene': GOP candidate vows to follow conspiracy theorist lawmaker's footsteps if elected
February 13, 2022
Texas Republican candidate Bianca Garcia is vowing to become a "mini Marjorie Taylor Greene" if elected to the Senate, according to Newsweek. On Wednesday, February 9, Garcia —who currently serves as the president of the conservative group, Latinos for Trump— appeared on The McFiles podcast.
During the interview, Garcia discussed her platform as she gave listeners a depiction of the type of politician she'd be. Although Greene is often at the center of controversy, Garcia has applauded her for her political stance. In fact, Garcia believes Greene is "the only one right now that's really fighting back."
"They don't like her. So I might be a little mini Marjorie Taylor Greene," she said. "I don't know. They're going to call me BRG."
The Republican candidate went on to issue an ultimatum to local pastors in her area saying they would "be held accountable" if members of their church did not cast their votes for her. "You're going to either have to show up and show out, or you're going to have to deal with it with the Lord," she said.
Garcia's remarks come as she continues her campaign for the Texas Senate seat located in the 11th district. Her area covers vast metropolitan areas including suburbs south of Houston, Pearland, Texas, and Galveston.
Her praise of Greene comes just days after the extremist Republican lawmaker was mocked on Twitter for confusing Adolph Hitler's private german state police, the Gespado, with the Spanish chilled soup, Gazpacho.
During an appearance on One America News Network's (OANN) Real America with Dan Ball, Greene said, "So everything is completely out of control. Not only do we have the DC jail, which is the DC Gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi's Gazpacho Police spying on members of Congress."
Although Garcia is a fierce supporter of Greene, some Republican lawmakers have expressed disapproval of her. In fact, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) recently spoke out against the controversial lawmaker.
"She [Greene] doesn't want solutions and she doesn't care if you get censored," Crenshaw said back in January. "She just wants to be a victim so she can keep asking you for campaign donations. It's a scam."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}