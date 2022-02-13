U.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia

Quoting a GOP strategist who claimed, "If you can’t get Donald Trump, you are going to want to have MTG in your back pocket,” Lewis wrote, "for those who are hoping the GOP will come to its senses, it’s even more concerning when you put it in context."

"When given a choice between decent conservatives (who are brave enough to put their political careers on the line) and a woman who floated the conspiracy theory that a California wildfire was the result of Jewish space lasers, the Republican faithful are shouting, 'Give us Barabbas!'" he wrote.

"It has been observed that Republican politicians aren’t really afraid of Trump; they are afraid of his supporters. When you consider that these same supporters incentivize politicians to seek out Greene’s endorsement, this assessment sadly rings true. Even if Trump disappeared from the political scene tomorrow, the larger problem to contend with is the grassroots base he inherited and helped attract," he wrote.

Continuing in that vein, he added, "It’s tempting to dismiss Greene as a fringe character who is a mere mainstream obsession. But all evidence, including her status as the most sought-after Republican endorser (next to Trump), says otherwise."

"She’s the heart and soul of the base now. It’s a sad state of affairs," Lewis concluded.

You can read his whole piece here