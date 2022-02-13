U.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia

By Humeyra Pamuk HONOLULU/DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -The United States said diplomacy could still resolve a standoff with Moscow over Ukraine but added that the risk of a Russian invasion was high enough to warrant pulling U.S. embassy staff out of Kyiv. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was speaking after talks on Saturday with Japanese and South Korean counterparts, following Washington's warning that Russia's military, which has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at any moment. Moscow denies having any such plans. A flurry of meetings and phone calls in recent ...