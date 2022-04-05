U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

By Megan Davies and Alexandra Alper NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at American banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of U.S. dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon pay...