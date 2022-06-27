Supreme Court again nixes Bayer challenge to weedkiller suits

By Dietrich Knauth (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected another Bayer AG bid to dismiss litigation alleging that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer as the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant tries to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. The justices turned away a Bayer appeal and left in place a lower court decision upholding an $87 million judgment awarded in a lawsuit in California to Alberta and Alva Pilliod, who were diagnosed with cancer after spraying Roundup for more than three decades. The Supreme Court on June 21 rejected a Bayer appeal in a differe...
Customer shoots and kills Subway employee over argument about too much mayonnaise on a sandwich
June 27, 2022
One woman is dead and another is in surgery after a shooting in an Atlanta Subway store, WSB-TV reports.
The women were Subway employees and the shooter was a customer who was allegedly upset over too much mayonnaise on a sandwich.
“It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” said Willie Glenn, the co-owner of that Subway location on Northside Drive in downtown Atlanta.
Glenn said both the young women had only recently started working at the location.
“They were just model employees,” Glenn said.
Al Robinson, also a co-owner of the Subway restaurant, described the shooting as just too much.
“You pull out a gun and shoot somebody, over a sandwich, my heart just breaks right now,” he said.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
'Devastated' daughter of Jane Roe slams Supreme Court's reversal of landmark women's rights ruling
June 27, 2022
Speaking with the hosts of CNN's "New Day," the daughter of Norma McCorvey -- known by the pseudonym Jane Roe in the landmark Supreme Court ruling -- slammed the current conservative justices for overturning the decision her mother fought so hard for 50 years ago.
On Monday, Melissa Mill spoke with CNN hosts John Berman and Brianna Keillar and said she was "devastated" by Friday's 6-3 decision to gut the ruling that allowed women to seek an abortion, and said her mother would feel the same way if she were still alive.
"What was your reaction the moment this ruling was released?" host Berman prompted.
"I was in disbelief I was devastated," Mills replied. "I knew it was coming but it was just -- it was too real that it really happened and that they've taken us back 50 years from all the hard work and everything women have went through to get to where we are now."
"My mother would be devastated and it's hard to believe her grandkids aren't going to have the same rights as we've had for 50 years," she added.
"What are your concerns as a mother? You have two daughters," she was asked by Keillar.
"Yes, ma'am," she stated. "The same thing my mother worried about, you know, someone telling you what to do with your reproductive rights and someone having their hand on you telling you when and where and how you need to live your life."
"As a woman, we have to take care of ourselves, and sometimes we have to take care of ourselves in that way, that should be our decision, nobody else's. Nobody. Especially not a man," she insisted.
Watch below or at this link.
CNN 06 27 2022 08 49 47 youtu.be
The United States, Israel and four Arab countries agreed to closer cooperation and annual foreign ministers' meetings on Monday, two weeks before President Joe Biden's first visit to the Middle East.
Bahrain, host of the six-way talks, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco all opened ties with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020, while Egypt made peace with the Jewish state in 1979.
Monday's meeting follows a foreign ministers' summit in the Negev desert in March, and comes ahead of Biden's visit to Israel, the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia from July 13 to 16.
"We're trying to build a new regional framework... and tangible initiatives that can put flesh on the bones of the Negev forum," said Yael Lempert, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs.
Working groups will investigate cooperation on six areas including security, clean energy and food and water security. A joint statement also gave support for a negotiated settlement to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
"It's a very holistic approach, towards trying to advance this goal of building a new architecture that really has meaningful results," Lempert told reporters.
The six countries' foreign ministers are expected to meet annually and the next ministerial talks should take place later this year, the statement said.
The Manama meeting is part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in the region ahead of Biden's visit, which Washington has played up as a boost for regional ties.
The US president has drawn heavy criticism over the trip, which contradicts his description of Saudi Arabia as a "pariah" over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.
His visit to the world's top oil exporter follows a sharp rise in crude prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, causing pain for US voters and economies around the world.
© 2022 AFP
