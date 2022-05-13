U.S. tells Southeast Asian leaders it will be in region for 'generations'

By David Brunnstrom, Michael Martina and Trevor Hunnicutt WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States told Southeast Asian leaders on Friday it would remain in the region for generations and stressed the need to maintain freedom of the seas, which Washington says is challenged by China. Addressing a summit of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Vice President Kamala Harris said the region was a U.S. priority. The opening session of their meeting at the State Department on Friday would focus on maritime security and health issues, she said. "The United States and ASEAN have share...