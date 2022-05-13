U.S. tells Southeast Asian leaders it will be in region for 'generations'

By David Brunnstrom, Michael Martina and Trevor Hunnicutt WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States told Southeast Asian leaders on Friday it would remain in the region for generations and stressed the need to maintain freedom of the seas, which Washington says is challenged by China. Addressing a summit of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Vice President Kamala Harris said the region was a U.S. priority. The opening session of their meeting at the State Department on Friday would focus on maritime security and health issues, she said. "The United States and ASEAN have share...
Former Pence aide slams 'extremist, far-right' Kathy Barnette — and says she could cost Republicans a Senate seat
May 13, 2022
On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former Mike Pence communications aide Alyssa Farah Griffin tore into Kathy Barnette, the far right radio host who has unexpectedly surged in polls to threaten frontrunners Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick — the former of whom is Trump-endorsed — for the GOP Senate nomination in Pennsylvania.
Griffin made clear she believes that Barnette, who has a history of extreme bigotry and conspiracy theories, could endanger Republican hopes of holding onto the seat.
"Let's go back to Kathy Barnette, who is surging in the polls, and apparently denying that she sent some of the tweets that clearly she sent and clearly fit in perfectly with things she has been saying for years that are homophobic and anti-Muslim and bigoted in other ways," said anchor Jake Tapper. "Are you worried, as a Republican ... about her getting the nomination?"
"Yeah, and what's happening's pretty stunning if you think about it," said Griffin. "There's so much oxygen around Dr. Oz and Dave McCormick and that's where all the focus has been. And then out of left field, this very extremist candidate who frankly makes Oz and McCormick, who have run very, very MAGA, look almost moderate compared to her positions, now surging. This brings back some memories of the 2010 Tea Party wave, where extremist candidates — Christine O'Donnell in Delaware comes to mind — got the nomination of the party and ultimately lost."
"Jake, you're from Pennsylvania," Griffin added. "This is a state that has traditionally had — it's purple in many ways. We forget, Donald Trump didn't win Pennsylvania, so running on an extremist, far-right platform is not a winning message if you're trying to pick up a Senate seat."
The primary to decide the Senate nomination will take place this upcoming Tuesday.
Watch the segment below or at this link:
Alyssa Farah Griffin on Kathy Barnette www.youtube.com
'Painful to watch': Challengers worry about Madison Cawthorn -- and feel he'd be 'relieved' to lose
May 13, 2022
'Painful to watch': Challengers worry about Madison Cawthorn -- and feel he'd be 'relieved' to lose
GOP chair crosses line with attack against the left in lie-filled rant
May 13, 2022
It’s no secret there is a national baby formula shortage, but many in the GOP and on the right are falsely claiming it is the job of the federal government to ensure the supermarket shelves are stocked with food for infants. Ironically and hypocritically these are the same right-wingers who have been charging everyone on the left with their derogatory slur “socialists,” which is exactly what having the federal government manufacture or supply baby formula would be.
The right isn’t bothering to educate Americans about the problem or its causes, so I will: A small number (4) of multinational conglomerates own the baby formula market, the Trump administration entered into a trade agreement that makes it difficult and expensive to import baby formula, a voluntary recall of reportedly bacteria-contaminated formula after four infants got sick and two of them died, hoarding, and price-gouging.
Instead, they falsely insist, just like the high price of gas, it’s Joe Biden’s fault.
That would be a lie, as would be House Republican Caucus chairwoman Elise Stefanik’s lie-filled tweet that attacks people on the left as “pedo-grifters,” falsely claims President Biden “has NO PLAN,” and is not addressing the problem while “sending pallets of formula to the southern border.”
Let’s take a look at the New York Republican Congresswoman’s false and dangerously fascistic attack.
First, the tweet:
The White House, House Dems, & usual pedo grifters are so out of touch with the American people that rather than present ANY PLAN or urgency to address the nationwide baby formula crisis, they double down on sending pallets of formula to the southern border. Joe Biden has NO PLAN— Elise Stefanik (@Elise Stefanik) 1652467938
So let’s dissect this.
The White House, in fact, President Joe Biden himself, on Thursday met with baby formula manufacturers and retailers to get them to get more formula on the shelves. No, he didn’t endlessly tweet about it, didn’t create a villain for his base to go after, didn’t hold a ridiculous White House cabinet-like meeting where the invited third party attendees go around the room praising him for his leadership, make ridiculous remarks to ensure it got television coverage.
The President addressed the problem and together with White House aides came up with a plan to address it, which they published on the White House’s website.
That right there makes Congresswoman Stefanik a liar.
Let’s also address the “sending pallets of formula to the southern border.”
First, let’s watch Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham.
Ingraham Thursday night complained that “illegals” are being flown all across the country, taking Americans’ jobs by “working for under market pay.” It’s clear Ingraham wants undocumented people to be detained – jailed, if you will – for the misdemeanor of illegally crossing the border.
Many are.
And many of those immigrants have children, even infants with them. The U.S. government has a legal (and ethical) obligation to feed them, which is why, like any responsible person with an infant, they are buying baby formula and “sending pallets” of it to the southern border.
Ingraham points to Florida House Republican Kat Cammack’s suspect claim that a border parol agent says “he just took in pallets, pallets, of baby formula for all of the illegals that are crossing the border.”
Obviously, every person crossing the border does not get baby formula, but someone should ask Rep. Cammack how detained immigrants are expected to feed their infants. Because the answer appears to be just like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s appears to be, which is let them starve.
Laura Ingraham: Migrant infants getting formula is "something that will infuriate you... that alone should win the election for the Republicans in November."pic.twitter.com/7BDonutE7F— Matthew Gertz (@Matthew Gertz) 1652448294
So on the one hand, Stefanik and her ilk are calling Democrats pedophiles and grifters, while ironically assuring us that Republicans are the “pro-life” party – just not for brown people without a passport.
Democrats need to stand up and declare we are the true pro-life party, and Republicans have proven time and time again, that not only are they not pro-life, but they are also the party of sexual misconduct, especially with minors.
Stefanik’s attack has caused #EliseStarvefanik to trend:
#EliseStarvefanik the new leader of the pro starvation caucus.https://twitter.com/RepStefanik/status/1525083454542696450\u00a0\u2026— Ruben Gallego (@Ruben Gallego) 1652448764
Lastly, some responses to Congresswoman Stefanik’s libelous, fascistic attack:
Help me figure this out: Why would the pedo grifters want a nationwide baby formula crisis?
Don't know much about how the cabal works, but seems counterintuitive. Care to explain?
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 13, 2022
This is disgraceful and so far beneath the dignity of the office you hold. You should delete this immediately.
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 13, 2022
All kidding aside, statically speaking, it is dangerous to leave your children alone with an elected Republican official.— David Rothschild \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@David Rothschild \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1652473896
https://twitter.com/bncwheeler/status/1525209275810865152?t=E3j2i1FVvxaYNVbwgMuAmg&s=19\u00a0\u2026— An American People (@An American People) 1652473232
By "pedo grifters," do you mean the RNC?https://t.co/dMn0gUtBCy
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 13, 2022
Aside from the fact that you want to starve babies and accuse anyone who disagrees with you of being a pedophile, Joe Biden actually DOES have a plan.
It’s right here. You are lying. https://t.co/IRWyHobBC3
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 13, 2022
