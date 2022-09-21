U.S. welcomes Modi telling Putin now is 'not an era of war'

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The United States has welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment to Russian President Vladimir Putin that now was not the time for war, New Delhi's sharpest public response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Modi had spoken regularly to Putin since the war began in February, seeking dialogue and peace talks, but without publicly condemning the war. India's biggest defence provider for years, Russia is now a big supplier of oil and coal too. "I think what Prime Minister Modi said - a statement of principle on behalf of what he believes is right and just - was ver...
America First ‘Groypers’ arrested on J6 charges: report
September 20, 2022
Five men associated with the far-right "America First" movement have been charged for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Joseph Brody, 23, of Springfield, Virginia, is charged in a criminal complaint with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, causing bodily injury, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and obstruction of an official proceeding, all felony offenses. He also is charged with two misdemeanor offenses," the Department of Justice announced. "Four other defendants also face misdemeanor charges. They include Thomas Carey, 21, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Gabriel Chase, 22, of Gainesville, Florida; Jon Lizak, 21, of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, and Paul Ewald Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, Maryland."
All five men have been arrested in recent days, DOJ says.
"According to court documents, all five defendants communicated with one another in advance of Jan. 6, 2021, and eventually illegally entered the Capitol as a group, at approximately 2:16 p.m. They moved throughout multiple levels, corridors, and rooms of the building, including the office and conference room of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi," DOJ announced. "After about 35 minutes, the group exited the building and moved to the north end of the Capitol, witnessing the breach of the North Door. Brody assisted another person in the mob in using a metal barricade against a U.S. Capitol Police officer, knocking the officers back as he attempted to secure the North Door. Brody and Chase also participated in the destruction of media equipment."
In a 45-page statement of fact, DOJ said, "Additionally, the investigation has shown that Lovely, Brody, Chase, Lizak, and Carey were associated with a group known as America First."
"Leadership of America First has espoused a belief that they are defending against the demographic and cultural changes in America. Lovely, Brody, Chase, and Lizak initially met at an America First event and attended subsequent events together," DOJ argued. "After meeting, they continued to communicate through a social media platform. Carey traveled with Lovely, Chase, and Lizak and met Brody in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021."
Devotees of Fuentes' America First refer to themselves as "Groypers."
The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), which monitors hate groups, described America First founder Nick Fuentes as a "white nationalist livestreamer who advocates pulling the Republican Party further to the extreme far-right end of the political spectrum. An outspoken admirer of fascists such as Mussolini, Fuentes emerged as an influential figure on the national stage during the now-infamous 'Stop the Steal' movement, which relied on misinformation to falsely claim that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election and sought to overturn the results of it."
The Anti-Defamation League explains, "Groypers want to confront mainstream conservatives about positions that Groypers believe are not in the best interests of whites. They believe that the mainstream conservative movement is just as responsible as liberals and the left for destroying white America, and that Groypers are the true future of the conservative movement."
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.
‘There will be violence’: John Dean predicts Trump will attempt ‘dictators’ play’ as the walls close in
September 20, 2022
Former Watergate figure John Dean warned there will be violence as Donald Trump finds himself in increasing legal peril.
Richard Nixon's former White House counsel, who was disbarred after his Watergate conviction, offered his analysis following Tuesday's hearing in a Brooklyn courtroom before Special Master Raymond Dearie.
"It seems Trump’s lawyers are trying to protect his lie that he declassified all the Mar A Largo documents," Dean wrote in a thread posted to Twitter. "GOP does not want him to declare until after 11/08 so he needs the lie. He feels (rightly) he won’t be indicted until after the midterms. After the midterms, he will declare!"
"As a POTUS candidate he is not only the center of attention but he can claim any indictment is a political act to keep him out of the Oval Office. Running for POTUS is his best defense from going to jail. Who knows, he might convince one or more jurors! If he wins…. No. He won’t," Dean predicted.
Dean went on to predict multiple indictments for the former president.
"Trump will be indicted in a RICO action in GA, and federally for Obstruction of Justice (at minimum) for his theft of classified information, plus Seditious Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Defraud (at minimum) for Jan 6th. In short, he should face three criminal cases before 2024," Dean wrote.
"He believes he can use the dictator's ploy of mounting riots if the government comes after him, and some of his followers will comply so there will be violence. But law enforcement, the National Guard and the US military will prevail. And Trump will earn added criminal charges," he further predicted. "Trump and GOP enablers are an evil that must be addressed for what it is doing to our nation. The way to deal with it is to stay informed for only fools want what Trump is offering."
New lies about an old disease pose a threat to public health efforts
September 20, 2022
On Tuesday, POLITICO reported that a new false claim being spread about polio is threatening to undermine public health efforts to contain a new outbreak of the virus in the United States, after the country had long been free of the illness for decades.
The claim stems from the fact that the strain detected in New York is what is medically termed a "vaccine-derived polio" virus, which has led some to claim that the vaccine for polio is actually what's making people sick in the first place. That is not what the term actually means, though, said British vaccine expert and medical anthropologist Heidi Larson.
"The United States, and many wealthy countries, use a polio injection that contains zero, zilch, nary a drop of live polio virus," wrote Joanne Kenen. "Many lower-income countries, for a variety of economic and logistic reasons, use an oral vaccine that contains a teeny, tiny trace of a weakened, or 'attenuated,' form of the virus. People who are immunized that way (usually babies and young children) are not 'deriving' polio from it. They are getting protection from it. The oral vaccine is extremely safe, Larson said."
"But people who get the oral version do excrete minute traces of the virus, which can reach the water supply and sometimes mutate. Exposure to that mutated version is how people 'derive' polio," said the report. "Those water-borne traces 'don’t infect anyone when people are vaccinated,' Larson told Nightly. 'Where it thrives … is where there’s low vaccination.' During Covid, vaccination programs lagged across the world, for polio and other childhood diseases. The spread of anti-vax sentiments isn’t helping."
This comes as many countries still struggle with anti-vaccination pushback that has prevented full immunization against COVID. A recent report by ProPublica found that anti-vaccine leaders were already crafting their talking points against the COVID vaccine, even before any COVID vaccine was developed and before the public had any medical or scientific information about it.
"Most Americans are already vaccinated — but for anyone who wasn’t, or who can’t access childhood vaccination records to find out — getting another shot as an adult is not dangerous, both [former FDA deputy commissioner Josh] Sharfstein and Larson stressed," noted the report. "Meanwhile, the number of counties with vaccine-derived polio had been declining. This year it’s up again, to around 30, according to the CDC. This month, the U.S. was added to the list."
