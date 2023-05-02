UC Davis campus on edge after 3 stabbings kill 2 in a single week: CNN
The University of California Davis is ramping up security after three stabbings on campus in less than a week. It's unknown if the attacks are connected, CNN reported Tuesday.

The latest stabbing happened Monday night.

"Police are not saying definitively that all three incidents are connected, but they say there are similarities," said host Nick Watt.

"The attacks were brutal and the suspect used a knife. So state, FBI officials are now involved in trying to find this suspect. Security is upped on campus. A shelter in place ... This small, usually laid back college town on edge this morning as police still try to find a suspect."

The first attack happened Thursday when David Breaux, 50 – a man known by the nickname Compassion Guy – was found dead in a park.

"According to the mayor, Breaux was a well-known figure in the town. Would often walk up to people asking for their thoughts on compassion," said Watt.

On Saturday night, a 22-year-old computer science student was stabbed and killed in another park a mile and a half away as he rode his bicycle from an undergraduate awards ceremony, CNN reported.

"This man, Karim Abou Najm, due to graduate in about six weeks. His father told the local station that the family had moved to California in 2018 from Lebanon. He says, we came here hoping for safety."

On Monday, a woman was stabbed through her tent "in what police are calling a known transient camp," Watt said.

