UK COVID-19 cases rise 52% in a week - official data

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 82,886 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed. Cases were up 51.9% over the seven days to Dec. 19 compared with the previous week. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)