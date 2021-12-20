UK COVID-19 cases rise 52% in a week - official data

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 82,886 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed. Cases were up 51.9% over the seven days to Dec. 19 compared with the previous week. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Third graders forced to dig pretend mass graves in Holocaust reenactment — then told 'Jews ruined Christmas'
December 19, 2021
The Washington Post revealed that a group of third-graders was forced to reenact moments from the Holocaust. The instructor then told the students not to tell anyone about it.
The incident happened at Watkins Elementary School, revealed the Washington Post. The instructor assigned various roles. One student, who is Jewish, was told to play Adolf Hitler, and others were forced to pretend that they were digging mass graves for murdered victims. At the end of the reenactment, the Jewish student was then told to pretend to kill themselves.
“I want to acknowledge the gravity of this poor instructional decision, as students should never be asked to act out or portray any atrocity, especially genocide, war, or murder,” said Principal MScott Berkowitz in an email.
The students were in a library class on Friday ahead of the winter break, working on a project. The instructor, however, had them forgo research time and participate in the "reenactment."
Another student was forced to be a Jew in a concentration camp told that they were going to die in the gas chamber. He also had to pretend that he was shooting his fellow students, a parent said.
The instructor also allegedly made antisemitic comments when students asked why Germans did this to people. "Because the Jews ruined Christmas," the instructor said.
The instructor then asked students not to tell anyone that they did the lesson, but they told their homeroom teacher about the incident.
Former FBI official thinks Trump knows 'something is coming' — while the DOJ is investigating GOP officials
December 19, 2021
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi explained on Sunday that a recent statement by President Donald Trump led him to believe that the ex-Republican leader knows that something is about to happen in his ongoing legal problems.
Trump released a statement Saturday attacking attorneys general, law enforcement, and others he said are out of control. It tipped off Figliuzzi that something was going on.
"I don't think the former president hides his emotions very well at all," said Figliuzzi, responding to a statement from Trump. "And typically, historically, for him, when he sends out something like this it's indicative that he's learned something he didn't know. His targeting of democratic DA's/District Attorneys, something is stirring. Word has gotten to him that something is happening, about to happen to him. He doesn't like where the investigation is going. He's lashing out. It's the possibility that either the state of new york or manhattan district attorney's office and/or the DOJ is getting closer to him. Some word has gotten back to him that triggered that message."
He went on to say that he doesn't believe that the Justice Department and the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 aren't operating in a vacuum. They're likely sharing information as it comes up.
"For those all over social media who are understandably frustrated with timing and wonder if DOJ and Merrick Garland and the FBI are doing absolutely nothing. I'm an evidence guy. I see glimpses that not only is DOJ not doing nothing, but rather that they understand the role of the select committee."
He explained that the Justice Department and the White House waived executive privilege and people at a high level are cooperating with the committees and law enforcement. He specifically named Branden Straka, who stopped his prosecution because he began cooperating with the DOJ.
"He spoke at the rally. He's been arrested, and he's cooperating, enough cooperation for DOJ to stop what they're doing with Straka," said Figliuzzi. "Other Oath Keepers are cooperating. We know a high-ranking Oath Keeper was asked by FBI agents, 'were you in contact with members of Congress or their staff.' We've heard Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) tell reporters in the last two weeks who authored the texts being released by the committee. He said House members and staffers, the same language the FBI is using when they question Oath Keepers. I think things are happening."
He also said that he believes Attorney General Merrick Garland understands domestic terrorism and that because of his work on the Oklahoma City bombing, he knows what he's doing.
Figliuzzi closed by saying that he thinks it might already be that the Justice Department is investigating members of Congress.
"And again, I refer back to the little clues we're getting," he explained. "The fact that an FBI agent asked a senior Oath Keeper if he's been in contact with Congress or staffers regarding the Jan. 6 breach. FBI agents don't just come up with questions off the top of their heads in a nationwide investigation. The questions are drafted by intelligence analysts. There are collection requirements. They're put out in templates to all agents. I think the FBI is looking at the involvement of Congress members and staff and I think that's already happening."
See the full conversation below:
The DOJ is on the move and Trump knows it— says former FBI official www.youtube.com
Bank predicts American GDP will go down because Joe Manchin killed the human infrastructure plan
December 19, 2021
After Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) revealed that he would not support President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan, which is known as the "human infrastructure" bill, Dow Futures tumbled. Now, a major world bank is warning that they're readjusting predictions about American GDP.
Sunday evening Investors.com revealed that the stock market is predicted to tumble on Monday. Due to Manchin's interview with Fox News Sunday morning, the big bank Goldman Sachs gives the Biden bill a less than 50-50 chance of passing Congress. The company then lowered its 2022 GDP forecasts for the United States.
It puts Manchin in a difficult position to single-handedly hurt the U.S. economy, tweeted CNBC Contributor James Pethokoukis.
As Goldman said in the statement, "There is also still a chance that Congress retroactively extends the expanded child tax credit, with some modifications, though we think the odds of this occurring are less than even."
There is also a concern that anti-vaxxers are also causing COVID-19 to spread and evolve into yet another variant.
"While many questions remain unanswered, we now think a moderate downside scenario where the virus spreads more quickly but immunity against severe disease is only slightly weakened is most likely," said Goldman economist Joseph Briggs, CNN reported.
See the full statement below or at CNN.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS: "Build Back Better Unlikely to Pass; Lowering GDP Forecast"pic.twitter.com/lsLBNpTYe1— James Pethokoukis (@James Pethokoukis) 1639958228
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc.
