UK faces unsustainable debt burden unless taxes rise, watchdog warns

By David Milliken LONDON (Reuters) -Britain faces an unsustainable debt burden more than three times its current level unless future governments raise taxes to fund increasing costs from an ageing population and falling revenue from taxation on motor fuel, a watchdog warned on Thursday. Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), a government agency, said debt was on course to reach almost 320% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 50 years' time - up from 96% currently - if successive governments did not tighten fiscal policy. "The pressures of an ageing population on spending and the loss...
The UN Security Council has failed in its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday, describing Moscow's role as "morally bankrupt."
Ardern, who has long argued against the Security Council veto powers held by the five permanent members Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States, reiterated her call for reform of the body.
The UN's "failure" over Ukraine was caused by Russia's position with a veto in the Security Council, she said in an address to the Sydney-based Lowy Institute think-tank during a trade visit to Australia.
Russia had used its place on the council to take a "morally bankrupt position in the wake of a morally bankrupt and illegal war", Ardern said.
New Zealand would seek reforms to the UN Security Council to ensure that its value and relevance does not diminish, she said.
"We must reform the United Nations so that we don't have to rely on individual countries imposing their own autonomous sanctions," Ardern said.
Russia must be held to account for its invasion, she said.
Ardern called for the International Criminal Court in The Hague to get the resources it needs to probe and prosecute war crimes.
New Zealand would intervene as a third party in Ukraine's case against Russia at the court, she added.
China's role on Ukraine
But the prime minister warned against taking a "black and white" view of the world, casting the Ukraine invasion as a war between the West and Russia or democracy against autocracy, and pushing away important players such as China.
"Let's not assume that China as a member of the Security Council does not have a role to play in placing pressure in response to what is the loss of territorial integrity at the hands of Russia," the New Zealand leader said.
"Let's not just isolate and assume that it's only democracies that take this view."
China's growing diplomatic and security sway in the Pacific region -- notably its signature of a secretive security pact with Solomon Islands in April -- has fed concern among some Western nations about its intentions.
But Ardern said China had long been a player in the region and it would be wrong to expect sovereign Pacific island states to "pick sides".
As tensions rise in the Pacific, diplomacy should be the "strongest tool", she said, warning against isolating big players instead of engaging with them.
Even as China becomes "more assertive", there are still areas for cooperation with Beijing such as trade, Ardern said.
New Zealand had nevertheless put on record its concerns about China's actions in the South China Sea, Hong Kong and its treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, including through multilateral institutions, she said.
'Can't possibly be random': Former FBI official reacts to news that he was being subjected to rare IRS audit
July 07, 2022
The New York Times reported on Wednesday that former top FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe were both hit with extremely rare "random" IRS audits after they fell out of favor with former President Donald Trump.
McCabe appeared on CNN Thursday and said that he'd be shocked if it were a coincidence that both he and Comey just happened to be subjected to the same rigorous tax audit.
"We're talking about a coincidence that really is almost impossible statistically," he told hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar. "It raises some very interesting questions about the IRS, and about how they're administering this program. And, look, to be clear, I'm not suggesting that any high-powered or high-level official at the IRS specifically did anything wrong. I'm simply saying that Americans need to be able to have trust and faith that the institutions they rely on are conducting their business in a fair and impartial manner and there is an indication here that that might not be happening."
McCabe then revealed that he first received a letter from the IRS informing him of the audit in October 2021, and he said he initially found it odd but not overtly suspicious.
"I just took it at face value and assumed it was actually random," he said. "It wasn't until I found out about Jim Comey's audit that I started wondering this can't possibly be random that the both of us were selected."
Watch the video below or at this link.
Former FBI official reacts to news that he was being subjected to rare IRS audit www.youtube.com
A young American woman will be allowed to plead not guilty to murder on the grounds her victim sexually abused her, according to a decision issued by a US judge Wednesday in a closely watched case.
In June 2018, then-17-year-old Chrystul Kizer allegedly killed 34-year-old Randall Volar at his home in Kenosha, Wisconsin before setting his house on fire and driving away in his car.
Kizer told detectives she "had gotten upset and she was tired of (him) touching her," and told the Washington Post that Volar had paid her for sexual acts, a crime which is considered sex trafficking of a minor in the northern state.
After much legal back and forth, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin on Wednesday finally ruled that Kizer's legal team could claim self-defense from sexual abuse in her murder defense.
"Even an offense that is unforeseeable or that does not occur immediately after a trafficking offense is committed can be a direct result of the trafficking offense, so long as there is still the necessary logical connection between the offense and the trafficking."
Before his death, Volar had already been the subject of an investigation into the sexual abuse of minors -- pornographic videos had been found at his home, including ones showing Kizer herself.
After his death, Kizer was charged with murder and, if convicted, would have faced a sentence of automatic life in prison, as required by Wisconsin law.
But Kizer's lawyer invoked a Wisconsin law allowing minor sex trafficking victims to be absolved from crimes committed as a "direct" cause of the abuse.
Prosecutors pushed back -- they claimed Volar's murder was not the "direct result" of the abuse Kizer suffered, but that it had been planned as part of Kizer's efforts to steal his car.
But, the state's high court ruled, "unlike many crimes, which occur at discrete points in time, human trafficking can trap victims in a cycle of seemingly inescapable abuse that can continue for months or even years," a situation which Kizer can point to as part of her criminal defense.
Despite the ongoing legal delays, Kizer has been met with strong public support, including from celebrities such as actress Alyssa Milano, while supporters raised $400,000 for the then-teen's bail fund in June 2020.
And an online petition calling for the murder charges against Kizer to be dropped on self-defense grounds received 1.5 million signatures.
