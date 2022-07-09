UK finance minister Zahawi enters race to succeed Johnson as PM - newspaper

LONDON (Reuters) - Newly appointed British finance minister Nadhim Zahawi is running to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, the Evening Standard newspaper reported on Saturday. "My aim is a simple one: to provide the opportunities that were afforded to my generation, to all Britons, whoever you are and wherever you come from. To steady the ship and to stabilise the economy," it quoted Zahawi as saying. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Trump rages at top Wisconsin GOP lawmaker to 'Reclaim the Electors' in bid to overturn the 2020 election results
July 09, 2022
Saturday afternoon before he headed off to Alaska to help out former half-term Gov. Sarah Palin (R) with her bid to win a House of Representatives seat, Donald Trump lashed out at Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) to "RECLAIM the Electors" from the 2020 election and "turn over the Election to the actual winner (by a lot!)" -- by which, we must assume, he means himself.
Reacting to a ruling to a narrow party-line 4-3 ruling by the Wisconsin state Supreme Court banning the use of ballot drop boxes going forward, the former president insisted the ruling it is retroactive which means he can demand the state's electoral votes.
As the Washington Post reported, "A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court barred the use of most ballot drop boxes on Friday and ruled voters could not give their completed absentee ballots to others to return to election clerks on their behalf, a practice that some conservatives disparage as 'ballot harvesting.'"
That ruling, in turn, led Trump to take to his Truth Social account and start making demands while also accusing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg of election tampering.
"The Wisconsin Supreme Court has just declared the 'Unlock' Boxes, or Ballot 'Stuffing' Boxes, to be ILLEGAL. Everybody knows what went on with the $417,000,000 that little Mark Zuckerberg 'INVESTED' in the corrupt 2020 Presidential Election, and that doesn’t even include the big Wisconsin Nursing Home Scandal where close to 100% of the residents voted (always is MUCH lower number). It’s now up to Robin Vos to do what everybody knows must be done. We need FAIR and HONEST Elections in our Country," he wrote.
He then added, "Other States are looking at, and studying, the amazing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision declaring Ballot Boxes ILLEGAL, and that decision includes the 2020 Presidential Election. Speaker Robin Vos has a decision to make! Does Wisconsin RECLAIM the Electors, turn over the Election to the actual winner (by a lot!), or sit back and do nothing as our Country continues to go to HELL? Brave American Patriots already have a Resolution on the Floor!"
Georgia GOP's Lt Gov candidate under fire for participating in Trump 'fake elector' scheme: report
July 09, 2022
According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in November's midterms is under increased scrutiny for being part of a slate of "fake" electors who hoped to hijack his state's Electoral College votes and hand them to Donald Trump.
The report notes that State Sen. Bud Jones (R) received the former president's endorsement in the GOP primary that helped propel him into the November general election -- but now there are concerns by some local GOP strategists about his part in the election scheme.
According to the Journal-Constitution, "His Democratic opponent, attorney Charlie Bailey, has zeroed in on Jones’ inclusion on the GOP slate of electors, invoking investigations by the FBI and Fulton County in campaign speeches and fundraising emails. Some Republican strategists worry the issue could damage the rest of the GOP ticket."
The report adds that the DOJ "last month sought records from Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer and Brad Carver, an attorney and Republican activist who was among the 16 fake electors" as part of its investigation into election tampering and that Jones could be swept up in criminal charges.
According to opponent Bailey, "Burt Jones doesn’t get to decide whose votes count and whose votes don’t," adding, "When you step in and say, ‘I am the official elector of this state and I am saying that Donald Trump won this state despite the law, despite the certification (of votes), we are saying this because we want it to be the case,’ there’s nothing more unAmerican, there’s nothing more unpatriotic than an action like that.”
The report adds, "The AJC spoke to four GOP strategists. None wanted to speak publicly but all expressed similar concern about Jones’ involvement in the fake electors and worried that it would be a liability for his candidacy and other Republicans."
A U.S. Army three-star general who was under contract as a consultant to the military after he retired has had his deal with Army suspended and is currently under investigation for a tweet mocking First Lady Jill Biden.
According to USA Today, Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, who previously served as the Army's chief spokesperson, took a shot at Biden on Twitter after she commented on the Supreme Court's controversial dismantling of Roe v.Wade.
After the first lady tweeted, "For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us," Volesky replied in a sneering post stating, "Glad to see you finally know what a woman is," a reference to a question asked of newly-seated Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate confirmation hearings by conservatives opposed to her seating.
According to the report, Volesky had agreed to a contract after he retired in 2020 that required him to advise active-duty officers at $92 per hour -- but the contract is now on hold.
Alerted to the tweet, Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin of the Combined Arms Center pulled the plug on Volesky's deal while an investigation is undertaken over whether he violated decorum rules for retired officers.
According to a report from Axios, this is not the first time the retired general has taken a shot at a woman on Twitter, with Axios reporting, "Volesky responded to a tweet from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) when she announced that she would be on the Jan. 6 select committee and that their 'oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics,'" with the retired officer replying, "This is all about partisan politics."
CONTINUE READING Show less
