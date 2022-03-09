UK impounds aircraft under new Russian sanctions

LONDON (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday Britain had used new aviation sanctions to impound an aircraft after making it a criminal offence for Russian aircraft to fly or land in the United Kingdom. "Last night, I also signed a law which closes off some of those loopholes to do with trying to work out the ownership of some of these aircraft," Shapps told BBC TV. "There is one such aircraft on the ground at the moment at Farnborough that I've essentially impounded whilst we carry out further investigations for the last few days - and it's very important that w...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Corruption is all Ukraine got when they asked Donald Trump for help: Ali Velshi
March 09, 2022
MSNBC's Ali Velshi drew a straight line between Donald Trump's extortion scheme against Ukraine and Russia's invasion.
The former president was impeached for the first time for trying to pressure the country's newly elected president Volodymyr Zelenskyy into investigating Joe Biden by withholding military aid as Russian president Vladimir Putin threatened Ukraine, and Velshi said the scheme was directly related to the bloody 2022 war.
"This was a moment when what Ukraine really needed was its biggest strongest partner, the United States, to step up and say that Ukraine and its new president had the full backing and respect and support of the United States, that the U.S. stood with Ukraine and with Zelenskyy against any Russian aggression," Velshi said. "But that's not what's Ukraine's new president got. Ukraine's new president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, got Donald Trump, which Trump refused to invite Zelenskyy to the White House for a show of solidarity that the new Ukrainian leader so desperately wanted. Trump and his allies instead pushed a conspiracy theory, actually a bit of Russian disinformation, that Ukraine had interfered in the 2016 U.S. election -- not Russia, remember that?"
"Rudy Giuliani let an effort to manufactured dirt in Ukraine on Trump's political opponents," he added. "When the American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch was seen as a roadblock to that project, precisely because she was such a staunch opponent of the corrupt figures and Ukraine, who were helping Giuliani spin up this dirt, they trust her reputation. Donald Trump ultimately removed her and, of course, there was the infamous phone call in which Trump made military aid to Ukraine contingent upon Zelenskyy doing Trump a favor, announcing investigations into Joe Biden and his son. Trump froze congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine to pressure him."
READ MORE: The dangerous Ukraine invasion issue no one is talking about
The scheme resulted in Trump's impeachment, although Republican senators later acquitted him -- and Velshi argued the entire saga emboldened Putin to invade his vulnerable neighbor.
"We tend to see Trump's Ukraine debacle in terms of its domestic political consequences in America," Velshi said. "Consequences for Ukraine were far more serious. What Ukraine needed was for Trump to support its new untested, uncorrupt president on the world stage so he was taken seriously by his neighbors, including Russia, and by his fellow citizens, so that he could be the real leader he needed to be in fending off Vladimir Putin."
"Instead," Velshi added, "Donald Trump chose to try to leverage the situation for his own political gain and for President Zelenskyy, having that military aid frozen, and having the president of the United States tried to shake him down, well, that costs Zelenskyy in terms of power, it cost him in terms of respect, it cost him in terms of authority against Vladimir Putin, and who can say what it might end up costing him now that he is in a war."
CONTINUE READING Show less
FOUND! Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance discovered by icebreaker off Antarctica
March 09, 2022
One of the world’s most storied shipwrecks, Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance, has been discovered off the coast of Antarctica more than a century after its sinking, explorers announced on Wednesday. Endurance was discovered at a depth of 3 008 metres (9 869 feet) in the Weddell Sea, about four miles from where it was slowly crushed by pack ice in 1915. *“We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance,”* said Mensun Bound, the expedition’s director of exploration. *ound at last, Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance. Photos: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust* On ...
Russian cleric blames fear of 'gay parades' for Putin's attack on Ukraine
March 09, 2022
Most of the international community rightly rejects Vladimir Putin's justifications for his brutal attack on Ukraine - that he needs to keep his neighbor to the west out of NATO and that he is seeking to "de-Nazify" the country. In a sermon on Sunday, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church put forth a bizarre new explanation: the war is necessary to save eastern Ukraine from the gays.
Writing in The Bulwark, the Cato Institute's Cathy Young notes that Patriarch Kirill began his clerical career in the Soviet era and long has been a champion of the communist state. In his sermon the patriarch declared: "For eight years, there have been efforts to destroy what exists in Donbas. What exists in the Donbas is a rejection, a principled rejection of the so-called values that are now being offered by those who lay claim to global domination. Today there is a certain test for loyalty to that power, a certain pass into that 'happy' world, the world of excessive consumption, the world of illusory freedom. Do you know what that test is? It's very simple but also horrific: it's a gay parade."
The Russian church leader's remarks fall right in line with comments recently made by the likes of Steve Bannon, who recently praised Putin on his podcast for not being “woke” and said that “they don’t have the Pride flags” in Russia.
READ: Lingering Trump support tested as his hand-picked candidate falls in North Carolina primary race
Perhaps most ironic about the cleric's remarks is that eastern Donbas isn't exactly a region of tolerance and freedom and, therefore, in need "saving" by Putin's war machine. Freedom House gives it a “freedom rating” of 4 out of 100, ahead of only North Korea, Syria, Tibet, Turkmenistan, and South Sudan.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}