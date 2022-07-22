UK leadership candidate Truss pledges to ditch all EU laws by 2023

LONDON (Reuters) - Liz Truss, the leading candidate to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister, promised to scrap all remaining European Union laws that still apply in Britain by 2023 if she wins the Conservative Party leadership contest. Foreign Secretary Truss is up against former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a race to court the 200,000 members of the Conservative Party who over the course of the summer will vote to choose the country's new prime minister. Britain's relationship with Europe remains of great concern to the Conservative Party membership, generally characterised as m...