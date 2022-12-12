UK lenders see 23 percent slide in mortgages for home-buyers in 2023

By David Milliken LONDON (Reuters) - British banks and building societies expect to lend 23% less to home-buyers next year, taking mortgage volumes back to their level before the COVID pandemic after a two-year boom that lifted house prices by more than a quarter. Trade body UK Finance forecast on Monday that gross mortgage lending for house purchase would fall to 131 billion pounds ($161 billion) in 2023 from 171 billion pounds this year and a peak of 189 billion pounds in 2021, when pandemic-related tax incentives were in force. Lending to buy-to-let landlords was forecast to fall by 27%, an...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Huge nuclear fusion energy 'breakthrough' will be announced Tuesday
December 11, 2022
It has been among the scientific Holy Grails: creating power without destroying the planet, and on Tuesday, President Joe Biden intends to announce there is a massive breakthrough.
According to the Financial Times, scientists have finally figured out how to produce a fusion reaction with a net energy gain. It is a kind of technology that has been a decades-long effort to create "unlimited, cheap, and clean power."
"The aim of fusion research is to replicate the nuclear reaction through which energy is created on the sun," said the report. A big piece of the solution would be bringing cheap electricity and technology to the developing world.
“To most of us, this was only a matter of time,” the Washington Post quoted senior fusion scientist at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will be part of the announcement being called “a major scientific breakthrough.”
Read the full report at the Financial Times
CONTINUE READING Show less
The timeline of Jared Kushner's corruption is everything: biographer
December 11, 2022
Intercept reporter Ryan Grim told MSNBC on Sunday that the one thing he uncovered speaking to the Qataris about Jared Kushner was that if they knew Kushner would guarantee that they were punished by a years-long blockade that they would have bought Kushner's property a lot sooner.
Kushner Companies negotiated a bailout deal for 666 Fifth Avenue with the Qatari sovereign wealth fund. The moment came months after the Qatari government officials were staying in the Trump hotel in Washington on the same date as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who had a home in Washington at the time.
The House announced it would approach an investigation into Kushner and the Qatari purchase as well as Kushner's billion-dollar investments he's been able to scoop up from countries he was conducting foreign policy with during his father-in-law's administration. It comes amid the House Republicans pledging that they'll come after President Joe Biden's son, who does not work in the White House and does not conduct foreign policy on behalf of the Biden administration.
Speaking to MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan, the biographer of Kushner Inc., explained that the two can't be compared as remotely similar because Kushner is profiting off of his "work" he did at taxpayer expense and the relationships he built at taxpayer expense.
"It's very, very serious that, as you said, it doesn't have the sex appeal of Hunter Biden, and the missing laptop, nude photos," said Vicky Ward. "It does not have that, as you very well demonstrated, it's a complicated story. But that does not mean it isn't a very, very serious investigation. If there were such a conflict of interest, if he did conduct foreign policy in the Middle East, particularly switching sides on that blockade of Qatar by the Saudis, basically to bail out his family business, that is a criminal offense. You know, the optics of all of this were always there. My book, Kushner, Inc., does, as you say, show Kushner's financial problems as this ticking time bomb."
She went on to say that she wrote the chapters in parrel and noted that the bomb was the loan coming due and what Kushner would do now that he was working for the new president, couldn't get a security clearance, and desperately needed to unload the property. All the while, then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was furious that Kushner was conducting foreign policy behind his back.
"He's not just conducting foreign policy because he disagrees with Tillerson," Hasan said. "He's doing it allegedly for financial gain!"
He went on to mention the $2 billion that Kushner scored from the Saudis against the financial advice of all of the Saudi investment fund. The Saudi crown prince himself signed off on handing Kushner the money.
Grim cited previous reports of those looking at Kushner's prospectus of the wealth fund that was sent to Mohammed bin Salman and called it "laughable."
"All it was was a chart of their connections Kushner had made during his White House days," described Grim. "There was no sense of how it was going actually to make any returns. MBS overruled everybody else and just gave them two billion dollars for this fund that he started right after he left.
Hasan said that he's no fan of Hunter Biden and said that he thinks the president's son has profited off of his name, but that he hasn't done anything illegal, while Kushner has.
"When you put hunter Biden in Burisma, Ukraine, next to Jared Kushner and Saudi Arabia, and China, and Japan, how do they stack up side by side, political scandal-wise?" Hasan asked.
"There is no comparison," said Ward. "Jared Kushner was the senior official in the White House. Hunter Biden is not in the White House. Jared Kushner was, as you say, running everything, but particularly foreign policy. And that's what makes this really just on a different scale. And to Ryan's point, one of the things that is so interesting about this wrapped-up investigation from Congress, the smoking gun is really the timing of the emails. Jared Kushner was talking, it emerges, in emails that Congress now has, in April 2016 with Brookfield, this firm that has the Qataris so majorly in it. That was long before he went anywhere near the White House. so why did the Qatari, why did Brookfield not want to do that deal then? If it had made great economic sense then, that would've been the moment to do it."
See the discussion below or at the link here:
The corruption of Jared Kushner examined www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Republicans will force Jan. 6 committee to make referrals to the DOJ — otherwise Trump will declare he's exonerated
December 11, 2022
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the election met on Sunday to discuss whether they would do criminal referrals to the Justice Department. But according to one legal expert, the GOP will basically force them to make at least one referral.
Law school professor and former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade explained that if the Jan. 6 committee doesn't make a referral, they will use it as justification that there's no one to blame for the evidence uncovered. It happened before when special prosecutor Robert Mueller didn't indict Donald Trump for anything involving the Russia probe. Mueller never intended to, making it clear that as he understood it, there wasn't an option to indict the sitting president under the DOJ policy at the time. Trump spent the years that followed proclaiming he was exonerated, which he wasn't, Mueller said under oath to the House Judiciary Committee.
"I think the referrals are important. as we just heard, DOJ is going to decide what it wants to do with or without referrals. Typically referrals are a value when they report something that the Justice Department was previously unaware of," said McQuade. "The Justice Department is most certainly aware of what happened on Jan. 6th, and on the testimony that has been shown today. But, there is also a lot of material that had never been shown publicly. The Justice Department is very keen to get its hands on all of those transcripts. I think the referrals would bring with them all of that material that could be very helpful. I also think, Alicia, it is important to provide those referrals as part of the public narrative and for the historical record. This is what they found here, evidence of criminal behavior. I think if they were to not make these referrals, it would give the opponents the opportunity to point to that fact and say, see? The Jan. 6th committee didn't even find any criminals!"
Jan. 6 committee members have been largely quiet on what they think they'll decide, but Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that he believes Trump should be at least one of them.
See the exchange below or at the link here:
Republicans will force Jan. 6 Comm. to make referrals to the DOJ — here's why www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}