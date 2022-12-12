UK lenders see 23 percent slide in mortgages for home-buyers in 2023

By David Milliken LONDON (Reuters) - British banks and building societies expect to lend 23% less to home-buyers next year, taking mortgage volumes back to their level before the COVID pandemic after a two-year boom that lifted house prices by more than a quarter. Trade body UK Finance forecast on Monday that gross mortgage lending for house purchase would fall to 131 billion pounds ($161 billion) in 2023 from 171 billion pounds this year and a peak of 189 billion pounds in 2021, when pandemic-related tax incentives were in force. Lending to buy-to-let landlords was forecast to fall by 27%, an...