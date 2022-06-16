Boris Johnson discussed "unusual" policy decision before ethics adviser quit - spokesman

"We do understand that John Eastman, this lawyer, and some of the things he has written, will be part of this discussion today," said anchor John Berman. "Again, focusing on some of the new reporting overnight, The Times reports that Eastman was saying what he believed to be happening within the Supreme Court. He was telling people he knew what was happening in the Supreme Court with regards to one possible case. What are the implications of that?"

"Well, I mean, the first thing to understand, of course, is that we're only putting things out there that we understand to be evidence," said Raskin. "And so if there is evidence that he said that, we will report that he said that. That doesn't necessarily mean it's true. He could have been lying about what he knew on the inside. On the other hand, perhaps he had some back channel connection to the Supreme Court, and we want to ferret that out if that's true, to determine whether the same people who established a back channel to the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters, the domestic violent extremist movement, had a back channel also to the Supreme Court of the United States of America."

"I'm sorry — who was in Trump world establishing a back channel to the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers?" asked Berman.

"Well, all of that is to come soon," said Raskin. "This is actually the hearing that I'm working on, is about the relationship between this whole effort and the domestic violent extremist groups, and how the mob was actually mobilized and put into action."

