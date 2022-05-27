UK PM Johnson faces new call to resign over 'partygate'
Boris Johnson (AFP)

LONDON (Reuters) - A Conservative lawmaker submitted a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson on Friday and another quit a role as an assistant to Britain's interior minister, putting new pressure on the prime minister over illegal parties at his Downing Street residence during COVID-19 lockdowns. Bob Neill, the chair of parliament's justice committee, said an official report on the parties issued on Wednesday showed a pattern of "unacceptable behavior" over months during Britain's coronavirus crisis, and said he did not find Johnson's explanations to be credible. "Trust is the most importa...