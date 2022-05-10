UK PM Johnson: We cannot completely shield people from global economic turmoil

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government cannot completely shield everyone from the aftershocks of global economic turmoil caused by COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine but will do what it can to help, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. "While we must keep our public finances on a sustainable footing – and we cannot completely shield people from the fallout from global events – where we can help, we will," he said in the introduction to a briefing document on the government's legislative programme. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
C-SPAN caller accuses 'irresponsible' women of using abortion to prevent weight gain
May 10, 2022
A caller on C-SPAN's Washington Journal program accused "irresponsible” women of using abortion to prevent weight gain.
On Monday, the Republican caller from Livingston, Louisiana told host Pedro Echevarria that she is against abortion rights for women.
"I've been hearing this since I was young," the caller remarked. "That's when the contraception was getting the big thing -- the pill and everything."
"Personally, I don't agree with abortion, OK?" she continued. "But I think women need to quit being so irresponsible. Because a lot of them are. They are irresponsible. They run around and they get pregnant. There's all kinds of contraception. There's no excuse for it."
The caller added: "They get pregnant and not want it. They are using abortion like, what do you call it? Like birth control. They don't want to take the pill because it might make them gain weight or this or that."
Trump demanded court-martial of retired Navy SEAL who led bin Laden raid: book
May 10, 2022
According to a report from Business Insider, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper claims in his new book that former president Donald Trump grew furious with retired US Navy Admiral William McRaven for publically criticizing him and demanded he be recalled back to duty so he could be court-martialed.
McRaven notably oversaw the special operations team that attacked a compound in Pakistan in 2011 in the dark of night where Osama bin Laden was killed, ending an international manhunt that began after the Sept 11, 2001 attack.
As Esper wrote in his newly released book, "A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times," the former president was incensed with McRaven's comments and had to be talked down by himself and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.
"Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper writes that he and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had to talk then-President Trump out of a plan to recall both retired US Army Gen. Stanley A. McChrystal and McRaven to active duty as a way to open the two former senior military officers up to court-martial proceedings," Insider reports, quoting Esper claiming the twice-impeached former president was counseled "Doing this 'will backfire on you, Mr. President."
The report adds that "Trump told Esper and Milley that McRaven and McChrystal were 'so disloyal' because of what they were doing and had said about him. Esper writes that Trump was 'spun up' by media stories in Breitbart alleging that McChrystal was advising Democrats on how to use artificial intelligence to 'track down and counter Trump supporters'."
According to Esper, Trump was dissuaded from his court-martial threat after Milley promised to "personally call the officers and ask them to dial it back."
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a second Colorado elections clerk accused of breaking into voting machines on behalf of pro-Trump conspiracy theorists has handed over hard drives of sensitive data he stole.
"Following a court order last Wednesday, Dallas Schroeder, clerk of Elbert County, Colorado, returned two hard drives containing his county’s election machine data. Schroeder previously testified that he copied the sensitive data last August, with help from a pair of Colorado conspiracy theorists linked to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Schroeder says he initially gave one copy of the data to his attorney John Case, and another to an unnamed lawyer," reported Kelly Weill. "That unnamed lawyer’s identity was revealed to a judge under seal last week. Meanwhile, conspiracy theorists claim to have reviewed Elbert County voting machine data, even citing it in court."
This comes after the indictment of another clerk, Tina Peters of Mesa County, who broke into machines in her own area while working with Lindell to try to prove the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. She was a high-profile speaker at Lindell's 2021 "cyber symposium" on election fraud.
"Two weeks after the symposium, Schroeder made copies of similar elections data in his own county," said the report. "Surveillance footage, reported by Reuters last month, shows Schroeder 'fiddling with cables and typing on his phone as he copied computer drives containing sensitive voting information.'"
"Some of Schroeder’s communications that day were with Shawn Smith and Mark Cook, a pair of election truthers who have promoted their conspiracy theories on Lindell’s 'Lindell TV' webshow," the report continued. "Smith, who has previously stated that Colorado’s secretary of state 'deserve[s] to hang' if involved in election fraud, also leads Cause of America, a Lindell-backed election denialism group. Schroder testified that he copied the voting machine data using a 'Logic Cube Forensic Falcon Neo Device,' a $4,000 device that he borrowed from and subsequently returned to Cook."
Lindell has repeatedly insisted that his supposed evidence of fraud will result in the 2020 election being overruled and Trump being reinstated. Even many right-wing groups are turning on him, with Newsmax — themselves facing billion dollar litigation for defaming voting systems companies — not covering his recent election schemes.
