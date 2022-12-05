UK rail workers announce more strikes starting Christmas Eve

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's RMT union said on Monday that it would put a pay offer to its members for a vote but recommended they reject it as further strikes over Christmas were announced as part of a long-running dispute over pay. The union said it plans to go on strike on Dec. 24-27 after talks with train operators and Network Rail - which owns and maintains train infrastructure - ended without a resolution. "I am sure the travelling public will be really disappointed and irritated and angry," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch told reporters. But he said the current offer is "extremely detr...