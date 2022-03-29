UK royals gather to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth's late husband

By Michael Holden LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth may make her first public appearance in five months on Tuesday when the royal family and other dignitaries gather for a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip, who died last year. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was by his wife's side for more than seven decades, passed away at their Windsor Castle home in April, two months shy of his 100th birthday. Only 30 mourners were able to attend his funeral service then due to strict coronavirus rules, which meant the queen poignantly sat alone as her husband of 73 years...