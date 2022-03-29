UK royals gather to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth's late husband

By Michael Holden LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth may make her first public appearance in five months on Tuesday when the royal family and other dignitaries gather for a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip, who died last year. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was by his wife's side for more than seven decades, passed away at their Windsor Castle home in April, two months shy of his 100th birthday. Only 30 mourners were able to attend his funeral service then due to strict coronavirus rules, which meant the queen poignantly sat alone as her husband of 73 years...
Legal reporter explains how the Jan. 6 committee gets to Ginni Thomas
March 29, 2022
New York Times justice reporter Katie Benner explained to MSNBC on Monday evening that the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 has a lot of barriers to get to Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas.
Mrs. Thomas was caught text messaging with Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning the election. Her husband was the only justice who voted to block revealing those text messages. Now, questions are surrounding her role in Jan. 6 and whether she used her influence as the wife of a Supreme Court Justice to influence the efforts to overthrow the election.
At their meeting Monday evening, the Jan. 6 committee met to decide whether they would call Thomas to testify, with one committee staffer telling CNN that they weren't throwing out the idea of a subpoena.
MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle asked what the hold-up was and said that the text messages were "unbelievable."
"I think one thing that the committee might want to pause, and it was clear that Ginni Thomas was prolific in her messaging a variety of people, with Mark Meadows, and others close to Trump. Would it be better to wait to see how much information that they can get? How many text messages they can get that Ginni Thomas may have said before calling her in? She will be a hard witness to get. She will be a hard person to question. It may be better for them to, first, gather as much evidence as possible."
She went on to say that there is a conundrum with the Justice Department highlighted from the court filing from Judge David Carter in the John Eastman case. Benner described it as a case that is "way bigger" than whether or not they bring federal charges against Donald Trump.
"It's the fact that you have a judge now, you have people in public, you have lawmakers, you have a lot of people saying, Trump committed a crime, in broad daylight," she explained. "He undermined the rule of law, and that is the accusation. If the Justice Department's job to uphold that, and if they feel they can't, you talk about a larger question for the department, for the democracy, the rule of law."
Legal reporter explains how the Jan. 6 committee gets to Ginni Thomas www.youtube.com
Mitch McConnell slammed for claiming that the US spends too little on the military
March 28, 2022
United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) caused an uproar on social media on Monday after he tweeted that President Joe Biden's request for an additional $31 billion in military spending is nowhere near enough.
The Department of Defense has asked Congress to allocate the extra funds – on top of the $782 billion already slated to be dumped down the "defense" drain – to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin's genocidal invasion. McConnell, however, signaled that even more money should be pumped into the coffers of corporate warmongers.
"President Biden's budget reinforces the disconnect between this Administration’s far-left goals and what Americans need," wrote McConnell. "It’s soft on the defense funding we need to outpace Russia and China, heavy on left-wing waste and historic tax hikes."
President Biden's budget reinforces the disconnect between this Administration\u2019s far-left goals and what Americans need. It\u2019s soft on the defense funding we need to outpace Russia and China, heavy on left-wing waste and historic tax hikes.— Leader McConnell (@Leader McConnell) 1648504270
As if that were not enough, "an analysis by Capital Alpha Partners’ Byron Callan noted the Republican target is likely $875 billion for overall defense and national security spending," according to a DefenseNews report.
Twitter wasted no time reminding McConnell that the US already outspends most of its allies and adversaries – combined – on its armed forces. And that siphoning dollars away from much-needed socioeconomic reforms ultimately makes the US a weaker country.
The US spends more on defense than the next 11 largest spenders COMBINED. Explain the need for that much defense spending while Americans are suffering under crushing college debt, skyrocketing housing cost, unaffordable healthcare and absurd prescription drug costs. WAITING....— warrenmaxFL (@warrenmaxFL) 1648504578
It increases the defense budget. It increases taxes on the wealthiest Americans while keeping taxes low on the middle class. It will reduce the deficit and is a good bipartisan compromise. I don\u2019t see how you can logically spin this any other way.— Daniel Kampf (@Daniel Kampf) 1648504576
Fact Kentuckypic.twitter.com/XpSIlJK3K3— Mitch McConnell volunteer constuent services (@Mitch McConnell volunteer constuent services) 1648504419
Oh right, like you were so connected when you gave all the MILLIONAIRES a huge tax holiday? Or when you were writing legislation about Women's healthcare without a single WOMAN in the room? Give me a break. You're an idiot.— Liz (@Liz) 1648507731
Who Are you to decide what the American citizens \u201cneed\u201d? You voted to give 2 trillion to you wealthy donors. What have you done to help the people in Kentucky? I don\u2019t think they are in the top in education,\nhow is the healthcare in Kentucky?\nThers isn\u2019t a bomb shortage.— Pat (@Pat) 1648506217
Wow dude, you're so right! They're right on our heels. They'll be overtaking us any day now!pic.twitter.com/bSyHDYLLTb— Tom Cronin (@Tom Cronin) 1648504822
You are sure you want to say we are underfunding the military.\n\nYou are sure?!?pic.twitter.com/Uocl1hSvD9— Chromium muffler bearings (@Chromium muffler bearings) 1648506392
No. That\u2019s not what it does.https://twitter.com/potus/status/1508548776797130758\u00a0\u2026— Jack Hutton \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\udf3b (@Jack Hutton \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\udf3b) 1648504469
The majority of the ppl want the BBB and voting rights passed. You and your Q friends all vote against both bills, only because you know they WOULD do good for the ppl. You will block anything that is good for America. Let the ppl suffer for your own political gain. \ntraitor— Baked reality (@Baked reality) 1648506684
Which corporate overlord wrote this for you?\n\n#KochNetworkpic.twitter.com/kKMGpJghMJ— you can't handle the truth. \u270a\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udcbb\ud83d\udce1 (sysop) (@you can't handle the truth. \u270a\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udcbb\ud83d\udce1 (sysop)) 1648504384
Why is it that the GOP are always hiding behind Defense Spending(Lobbies) rather than Americans feeding their families,EARNING, decent wages, affordable healthcare, jobs, and a roof over their heads? WAKE TF UP— BeeBee (@BeeBee) 1648506454
Yes, tax hikes ON THE ULTRA RICH who McConnell defends tirelessly.— \u2b50\ufe0f Merrily vaccinated agnostic\u2b50\ufe0f (@\u2b50\ufe0f Merrily vaccinated agnostic\u2b50\ufe0f) 1648504367
So what does Americans need? You are quick to speak against what POTUS want to do for Americans but I don't hear you coming up with solutions to help Americans!! Your interest is in filling corporations pockets.— BetterIsComing (@BetterIsComing) 1648507291
Are you hallucinating? We "outpace" every country in terms of defense spending! We need to spend on infrastructure instead! Is spending money on roads, renewable energy, healthcare, etc. really "far-left"? As for "historic" tax hikes, billionaires SHOULD have their taxes raised!— Tom M (@Tom M) 1648505539
We spend more on defense that the next 10 nations, combined. The defense bill is more than under Trump. Could you and your party offer a competing budget for comparison? You've always wanted to kill infra and ACA but have never said what you would replace them with.— Jerry Meyer (@Jerry Meyer) 1648504967
how inept must the US military be that it needs to spend this much to "outpace Russia and China"?pic.twitter.com/MSKasWSaKW— Hartmann the Anarchist (@Hartmann the Anarchist) 1648506382
Pro-Trump Kelly Townsend cancels hearing into Maricopa County subpoena regarding elections integrity
March 28, 2022
Stating that it’s unnecessary because the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has complied with her recent subpoena, Chairwoman Kelly Townsend canceled a planned hearing of the Senate Government Committee, while the county said its compliance with the request had nothing to do with her.
Maricopa County says it was already complying with a request for records from the Attorney General’s Office, which had sought the same information as Townsend, and said the subpoena itself was completely unnecessary.
Townsend, an Apache Junction Republican, had scheduled a committee hearing for Monday afternoon. In the subpoena she issued last week, she’d ordered the supervisors or their representative to appear before her committee. Board Chairman Bill Gates informed Townsend in a letter on Friday that the supervisors “do not feel the need to attend” the hearing, and that they would send Ed Novak, an outside attorney representing the board, as their representative who could answer any questions.
Instead, Townsend declared victory on Monday, saying the supervisors had complied with her subpoena, which sought the same records that the Attorney General’s Office requested as part of its investigation into the so-called “audit” that Senate President Karen Fann ordered into the 2020 general election in Maricopa County.
“The Government Committee scheduled for later today is therefore no longer necessary, as its intended objective has been achieved,” Townsend said in a press statement.
The subpoena was prompted by a March 9 letter from Jennifer Wright, the head of Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s Elections Integrity Unit, to the Board of Supervisors and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer seeking new information and records related to a new phase of her investigation. She also asked for records she said she’d previously requested, which she said the county hadn’t provided. The letter stated that it was the attorney general’s third request for information from the county.
Townsend said she was “tired of waiting” for the attorney general to compel production of the records, so she issued her subpoena.
However, the county said the letter was not the attorney general’s third request for information that had been previously requested. Rather, it was the third overall request for information of any kind from the county.
“The March 9 letter was the first time that Mr. Novak and therefore … the board and the recorder were aware that there was something missing from the previous request. And then, of course, the new things that were in there then needed to be researched and processed,” Fields Moseley, a spokesman for Maricopa County, told the Arizona Mirror.
The only information that hadn’t been provided in response to an earlier request was a few policies that had been inadvertently left out of more than 4,400 pages of policies and procedures the county turned over to the attorney general, Gates told Townsend.
“There has been no complaint from the Attorney General about delay and that is not surprising given the case law related to public records requests and the County’s previous history of accommodating the Attorney General’s requests. Case law requires a prompt response, but that is determined on a case-by-case basis; and no specific timeline has been set by the courts,” Gates wrote.
“Consequently, the Board finds it difficult to understand why you think a short delay in responding to a March 9, 2022 public records request from the Attorney General should require a legislative subpoena from you on March 21, 2022,” Gates added.
Moseley said Townsend’s subpoena had nothing to do with the county providing the materials to the Attorney General’s Office, and that county officials were already working on Wright’s request.
Moseley said those three policies have been provided to the attorney general. Gates’ letter said the county has also turned over 51 voter registration files that Wright requested. Moseley told the Arizona Mirror that the county is still working on Wright’s request for the new materials sought in her letter.
Regarding the county’s assertion that the attorney general’s letter wasn’t the third request for the same information, as opposed to the third request for information in general, Townsend told the Mirror, “that is between the AG and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.”
Townsend said she is researching whether there are other materials requested of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that it hasn’t yet turned over, and if there are, she will issue more subpoenas.
It’s unclear if the Attorney General’s Office has requested any information or records that Wright didn’t mention in her letter to the county. Moseley said previous subpoenas by Fann and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen are settled matters.
The attorney general’s investigation revolves around the largely debunked findings of Fann’s review of the 2020 election, which was led by organizations with no background in elections-related work and who had deep ties to the “Stop the Steal” movement that has promoted the false allegation that the election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.
Wright’s letter and Townsend’s subpoena also cited the purported findings of Shiva Ayyadurai. Fann’s “audit” team hired Ayyadurai, at a cost of $50,000 in taxpayer money, to conduct a discredited review of voter signatures on early ballot affidavits. That review was riddled with false claims and misleading statements, and he appeared unfamiliar with basic policies and procedures surrounding signature verification.
Ayyadurai has since conducted an independent review of signatures, outside the scope of the “audit,” which he claimed found many signatures that should have never been verified by because they do not match other signatures for those voters.
However, Ayyadurai admitted that he did not use the signatures that county election officials use to compare and verify voters’ signatures on their ballots, and instead used other signature examples he was able to find from documents that are publicly available on the Maricopa County Recorder’s website, which severely undermined the reliability of his alleged findings.
