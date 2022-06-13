UK royals to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a "family decision" was taken, effectively keeping the queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year. A Buckingham Palace source said Andrew would not attend an annual procession and chapel service for the so-called Order of the Garter - a 700 year-old chivalric group whose members include Queen Elizabeth, senior royals and 24 knights or ladies chosen by the monarch in recognition of their public work. However the source said Andrew wou...
June 13, 2022
During a Monday morning appearance on CNN's "New Day," legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin told host Brianna Keilar that he has no doubt in his mind that a Republican-majority House of Representatives will attempt to impeach President Joe Biden if they take control after the midterm election.
As part of a discussion on extremist right-wing candidates -- many of whom believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump -- running for House seats, Toobin claimed they will be more interested in making headlines than making policy.
As for what charges they will bring against the president, Toobin suggested they will just grab onto some random controversy and try and make a federal case out of it.
"They want to win more than they want to behave honorably," Toobin explained. "I think that's the thing that is so striking and frankly disturbing about what's gone on in the Republican Party is that they will not acknowledge the reality of Joe Biden's victory. They will not denounce Donald Trump's lies, all because they think it's going to get them the majority."
As for impeachment, he elaborated, "Joe Biden is going to get impeached if there is a Republican majority. I don't think there is any question in the world that Joe Biden is going to get impeached. The subject of the impeachment is almost immaterial, they will figure something out, you know, they will talk about Hunter Biden as they did for months and months."
"You know, that's where the party is and I think, you know -- I guess the distinctions among Republicans are so much smaller than the difference between Democrats and Republicans are these days," he added.
Steve Bannon taking a gamble by asking Select Committee for evidence he knows he won’t get
June 13, 2022
Steve Bannon is making a gamble by asking the House Select Committee for evidence he knows they won't give up.
The former White House strategist has been charged with contempt of Congress, and he's fighting that prosecution by trying to force committee members and key staffers to testify and asking for sensitive documents he's unlikely to get -- which three former House lawyers said would allow Bannon to claim lawmakers and the Justice Department were denying his right to a fair trial, reported The Daily Beast.
“I like the specter of that," said his attorney David Schoen. "We’ve asked for documents that really matter for the American people. I like that optic."
Schoen and his team are prepared to ask the judge to push back the trial set to begin July 18 or issue sanctions against the DOJ if they don't get the records, even though he admitted the Select Committee had the right to hold them back under the Constitution's "speech and debate clause" protecting lawmakers' internal deliberations.
Bannon's gamble is the same tactic successfully employed by baseball legend Roger Clemens when he was charged with lying to Congress about using steroids, as well as former BP executive David Rainey when he was charged with obstructing a congressional investigation.
But a former House general counsel doubts that Bannon will get what he wants.
“He has to get the court’s approval to subpoena members and staff of House investigations," said Charles Tiefer, who served as acting general counsel for the House from 1993 until 1994. "Judges do not like being manipulated into doing the crazy things that Bannon wants."
WATCH LIVE: House select committee holds second hearing on Jan 6th insurrection
June 13, 2022
On Tuesday morning the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection will convene once more on national television where it is expected to provide more evidence that Donald Trump spread misinformation about the 2020 presidential election that led to the attack.
Tuesday's witnesses will reportedly include former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, fired Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt, and GOP elections attorney Ben Ginsberg.
According to Politico, "The select committee says it intends to show that many of the people who joined that mob had been inundated by those messages from Trump and his allies, which may have contributed to their radicalization."
The report also notes that Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) will take a more prominent role in making the presentation.
The third hearing -- of the six scheduled will take place on Wednesday morning 6/15, with the fourth on Thursday, also in the morning.
You can watch below:
January 6 hearings: Second public House committee hearing on Capitol attack youtu.be
Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee presents more evidence in Capitol riot hearing | CBS News youtu.be
