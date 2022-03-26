UK's Prince William hints at backing for Caribbean nations to become republics

NASSAU (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William has said he supports and respects any decision Caribbean nations make about their future, as Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica consider cutting their ties with the British monarchy. At the end of a tour with his wife Kate that has been marked by protests about the legacy of the British Empire, William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, acknowledged the relationship between the three Caribbean states and the Crown was changing. "Next year, I know you are all looking forward to celebrating 50 years of independence – your Golden Anniversary," he said in a speec...